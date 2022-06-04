Croatia vs France Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Croatia and France meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Monday 6 June.

Croatia vs France at a glance When: Monday 6 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Poljud, Split

What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture

Where to watch Croatia vs France on TV

Predicted line-ups

Croatia: Livaković; Juranović, Vida, Ćaleta-Car, Barišić; Brekalo, Brozović; Kovačić, Modrić, Oršić; Kramarić

France: Lloris; Koundé, Saliba, L. Hernández; Coman, Kanté, Tchouaméni, T. Hernández; Griezmann; Nkunku, Benzema

Form guide

Croatia (most recent match first): LWDWWD

France (most recent match first): LWWWWW

Group A1 so far

03/06: France 1-2 Denmark

03/06: Croatia 0-3 Austria

Expert prediction

Elvir Islamović, match reporter: Both teams come here after unexpected home losses against Austria and Denmark respectively. It was especially difficult for Croatia in Osijek where new Austria coach Ralf Rangnick taught Zlatko Dalić a painful lesson in their 3-0 success. I don't remember the last time I saw the Vatreni as confused as they appeared in the second half of that contest. France, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat in 90 minutes since November 2020 so both teams are looking for redemption in Split. Croatia have never defeated France – they have lost six times and had two draws – and after what I saw in Osijek it will be really difficult to stop that streak here, despite the fact that Kylian Mbappé probably won't play due to a knee injury.

What the camps say

Lovro Majer, Croatia midfielder: "We need to keep our heads up [after losing to Austria]. We all need to do better and I believe we will. It is interesting that France also lost. It's not over yet, we need to ... fix some things we did wrong."

Hugo Lloris, France captain: "[Friday's defeat] puts the brakes on our very good recent form and now we need to bounce back as a team and taste victory again."