Denmark vs Croatia Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Denmark and Croatia meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Friday 10 June.

Denmark vs Croatia at a glance When: Friday 10 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Parken, Copenhagen

What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Denmark vs Croatia on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Nelsson, Vestergaard, Mæhle; Eriksen, Højbjerg, Delaney; Cornelius, Skov Olsen

Stryger's superb Denmark winner

Croatia: Livaković; Juranović, Erlić, Vida, Barišić; Modrić, Kovačić, Brozović; Pašalić, Kramarić, Oršić

Form guide

Denmark (most recent match first): WWWLLW

Croatia (most recent match first): DLWDWW

Group A1 so far

03/06: France 1-2 Denmark

03/06: Croatia 0-3 Austria06/06: Austria 1-2 Denmark

06/06: Croatia 1-1 France

Expert prediction

Highlights: Croatia 1-1 France

Sture Sandø, match reporter

Denmark return home to the Parken Stadium with six points in the bag after narrow wins in France and Austria. The Danes have added another feather to their bow since reaching the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals: getting results even when they're not at their best. The onus will also be on Croatia after they picked up just a point in their first two outings, and there can be few more daunting places to go right now if you want to halt a run on five straight Nations League away defeats.

What the coaches say

To follow

Group 1 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts DEN Denmark Playing now 2 2 0 0 4 2 2 6 AUT Austria Playing now 2 1 0 1 4 2 2 3 FRA France Playing now 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 CRO Croatia Playing now 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1