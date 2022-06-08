Austria vs France Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Wednesday 8 June 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A1 game between Austria and France.
Article top media content
Article body
Austria and France meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Friday 10 June.
Austria vs France at a glance
When: Friday 10 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna
What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Austria vs France on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Predicted line-ups
Austria: Fraisl; Wöber, Alaba, Trauner, Lainer; Schlager, Laimer, Sabitzer, Seiwald; Arnautović, Gregoritsch
France: Lloris; Pavard, Kimpembe, Koundé, Digne; Hernández, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Coman; Nkunku, Benzema
Form guide
Austria (most recent match first): LWDLWW
France (most recent match first): DLWWWW
Group A1 so far
03/06: France 1-2 Denmark
03/06: Croatia 0-3 Austria
06/06: Austria 1-2 Denmark
06/06: Croatia 1-1 France
Expert prediction
Johannes Sturm, match reporter
Without a win in their opening two games, France have some ground to make up at a sold-out Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna. The question is, who will play? There are question marks over Kylian Mbappé, Moussa Diaby, Presnel Kimpembe, Adrien Rabiot and Christopher Nkunku. Karim Benzema, at least, should be fit. Austria, meanwhile, have their mojo back under new coach Ralf Rangnick, with an impressive win against Croatia followed by an unlucky defeat against Denmark. They will be serious opponents, regardless of the side France field.
What the coaches say
Ralf Rangnick, Austria coach: "We deserved at least a point [from the 2-1 defeat against Denmark]. Unfortunately, we didn't always make the right decisions in the final third. We had enough chances for at least three goals. No one can say we did not try everything."
Didier Deschamps, France coach: "I am mostly satisfied, but not completely [by the 1-1 draw in Croatia]. We could have doubled our lead, but at the end we conceded and failed to seal the victory. But the result is satisfying. This is our chance to prepare for the World Cup and try all the options we have. We are using this competition the best we can."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.