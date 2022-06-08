Austria vs France Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Austria and France meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Friday 10 June.

Austria vs France at a glance When: Friday 10 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna

What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Austria vs France on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Highlights: Croatia 0-3 Austria

Predicted line-ups

Austria: Fraisl; Wöber, Alaba, Trauner, Lainer; Schlager, Laimer, Sabitzer, Seiwald; Arnautović, Gregoritsch

France: Lloris; Pavard, Kimpembe, Koundé, Digne; Hernández, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Coman; Nkunku, Benzema

Form guide

Austria (most recent match first): LWDLWW

France (most recent match first): DLWWWW

Group A1 so far

03/06: France 1-2 Denmark

03/06: Croatia 0-3 Austria

06/06: Austria 1-2 Denmark

06/06: Croatia 1-1 France

Expert prediction

Johannes Sturm, match reporter

Without a win in their opening two games, France have some ground to make up at a sold-out Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna. The question is, who will play? There are question marks over Kylian Mbappé, Moussa Diaby, Presnel Kimpembe, Adrien Rabiot and Christopher Nkunku. Karim Benzema, at least, should be fit. Austria, meanwhile, have their mojo back under new coach Ralf Rangnick, with an impressive win against Croatia followed by an unlucky defeat against Denmark. They will be serious opponents, regardless of the side France field.

Highlights: Croatia 1-1 France

What the coaches say

Ralf Rangnick, Austria coach: "We deserved at least a point [from the 2-1 defeat against Denmark]. Unfortunately, we didn't always make the right decisions in the final third. We had enough chances for at least three goals. No one can say we did not try everything."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "I am mostly satisfied, but not completely [by the 1-1 draw in Croatia]. We could have doubled our lead, but at the end we conceded and failed to seal the victory. But the result is satisfying. This is our chance to prepare for the World Cup and try all the options we have. We are using this competition the best we can."