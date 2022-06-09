Hungary vs Germany Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Thursday 9 June 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A3 game between Hungary and Germany.
Article top media content
Article body
Hungary and Germany meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Saturday 11 June.
Hungary vs Germany at a glance
When: Saturday 11 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Puskás Aréna, Budapest
What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Hungary vs Germany on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Possible line-ups
Hungary: Gulácsi; Lang, Orbán, Attila Szalai; Fiola, Ádám Nagy, Styles, Zsolt Nagy; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Ádám Szalai
Germany: Neuer; Hofmann, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Goretzka, Kimmich; Gnabry, Müller, Havertz; Werner
Form guide
Hungary (most recent match first): LWWLWW
Germany (most recent match first): DDDWWW
Group A3 so far
04/07 Hungary 1-0 England
04/07 Italy 1-1 Germany
07/07 Germany 1-1 England
07/07 Italy 2-1 Hungary
Expert prediction
Andy Clark, match reporter
Germany, yet to lose 11 matches into their Hansi Flick rebuild, will be favourites to chalk up a first group victory following draws against Italy and England, but they won't be taking anything for granted at the Puskás Aréna. Hungary have acquitted themselves excellently thus far, and currently sit in second in the group, a point ahead of their guests.
Marco Rossi's side produced arguably their best performance of his tenure in defeating England here on Saturday, and Italy certainly didn’t have it all their own way in Cesena. Last summer's corresponding EURO fixture served up an entertaining 2-2 draw in Munich and, with numerous Bundesliga-based players in the Hungary team, there's no shortage of interesting sub-plots.
What the coaches say
Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "I had already said it and I repeat it: I ask my boys to give their best on the pitch, to produce the maximum possible effort. When they do this, they can walk off the pitch with their heads held high. And when it happens our fans let us know immediately by singing the anthem."
Hansi Flick, Germany coach: "The four games now are for us to check where we are. A lot can change quickly in football and in life. It's important that those who come in also show that they can help the team: they have done that impressively. For me, it’s just important that you trust the players. We will do that. We want to make each individual a little bit better so that we can be even better in Qatar.”
Group 3 Live now
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.