2022/23 Nations League: All the fixtures and results
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Check out all the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League results.
Check out all the results for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, which Spain won on penalties after a goalless draw against Croatia in the final.
FINALS FIXTURES
Final
Sunday 18 June: Croatia 0-0aet Spain, Spain win 5-4 on pens (Rotterdam)
Match for third place
Sunday 18 June: Netherlands 2-3 Italy (Enschede)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 14 June: Netherlands 2-4aet Croatia (Rotterdam)
Thursday 15 June: Spain 2-1 Italy (Enschede)
MATCHDAY 1 RESULTS
Wednesday 1 June
A4 Poland 2-1 Wales
Thursday 2 June
A2 Czechia 2-1 Switzerland
A2 Spain 1-1 Portugal
B2 Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
B2 Israel 2-2 Iceland
B4 Serbia 0-1 Norway
B4 Slovenia 0-1 Sweden
C2 Cyprus 0-2 Kosovo
C2 Northern Ireland 0-1 Greece
C4 Georgia 4-0 Gibraltar
C4 Bulgaria 1-1 North Macedonia
D2 Estonia 2-0 San Marino
Friday 3 June
A1 Croatia 0-3 Austria
A1 France 1-2 Denmark
A4 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands
C3 Kazakhstan 2-0 Azerbaijan
C3 Belarus 0-1 Slovakia
D1 Latvia 3-0 Andorra
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Moldova
Saturday 4 June
A3 Hungary 1-0 England
A3 Italy 1-1 Germany
B1 Armenia 1-0 Republic of Ireland
B3 Finland 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
B3 Montenegro 2-0 Romania
C1 Lithuania 0-2 Luxembourg
C1 Türkiye 4-0 Faroe Islands
Wednesday 21 September
B1 Scotland 3-0 Ukraine
MATCHDAY 2
Sunday 5 June
A2 Czechia 2-2 Spain
A2 Portugal 4-0 Switzerland
B4 Serbia 4-1 Slovenia
B4 Sweden 1-2 Norway
C2 Cyprus 0-0 Northern Ireland
C2 Kosovo 0-1 Greece
C4 Gibraltar 0-2 North Macedonia
C4 Bulgaria 2-5 Georgia
D2 San Marino 0-2 Malta
Monday 6 June
A1 Austria 1-2 Denmark
A1 Croatia 1-1 France
B2 Iceland 1-1 Albania
B2 Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
C3 Belarus 0-0 Azerbaijan
C3 Slovakia 0-1 Kazakhstan
D1 Andorra 0-0 Moldova
D1 Latvia 1-0 Liechtenstein
Tuesday 7 June
A3 Germany 1-1 England
A3 Italy 2-1 Hungary
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Romania
B3 Finland 2-0 Montenegro
C1 Faroe Islands 0-1 Luxembourg
C1 Lithuania 0-6 Türkiye
Wednesday 8 June
A4 Belgium 6-1 Poland
A4 Wales 1-2 Netherlands
B1 Republic of Ireland 0-1 Ukraine
B1 Scotland 2-0 Armenia
MATCHDAY 3
Thursday 9 June
A2 Portugal 2-0 Czechia
A2 Switzerland 0-1 Spain
B4 Norway 0-0 Slovenia
B4 Sweden 0-1 Serbia
C2 Greece 3-0 Cyprus
C2 Kosovo 3-2 Northern Ireland
C4 Gibraltar 1-1 Bulgaria
C4 North Macedonia 0-3 Georgia
D2 Malta 1-2 Estonia
Friday 10 June
A1 Austria 1-1 France
A1 Denmark 0-1 Croatia
B2 Albania 1-2 Israel
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland
C3 Azerbaijan 0-1 Slovakia
C3 Belarus 1-1 Kazakhstan
D1 Moldova 2-4 Latvia
D1 Andorra 2-1 Liechtenstein
Saturday 11 June
A3 England 0-0 Italy
A3 Hungary 1-1 Germany
A4 Netherlands 2-2 Poland
A4 Wales 1-1 Belgium
B1 Republic of Ireland 3-0 Scotland
B1 Ukraine 3-0 Armenia
B3 Montenegro 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
B3 Romania 1-0 Finland
C1 Faroe Islands 2-1 Lithuania
C1 Luxembourg 0-2 Türkiye
MATCHDAY 4
Sunday 12 June
A2 Spain 2-0 Czechia
A2 Switzerland 1-0 Portugal
B4 Norway 3-2 Sweden
B4 Slovenia 2-2 Serbia
C2 Northern Ireland 2-2 Cyprus
C2 Greece 2-0 Kosovo
C4 Georgia 0-0 Bulgaria
C4 North Macedonia 4-0 Gibraltar
D2 Malta 1-0 San Marino
Monday 13 June
A1 Denmark 2-0 Austria
A1 France 0-1 Croatia
B2 Iceland 2-2 Israel
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania
C3 Kazakhstan 2-1 Slovakia
C3 Azerbaijan 2-0 Belarus
Tuesday 14 June
A3 England 0-4 Hungary
A3 Germany 5-2 Italy
A4 Netherlands 3-2 Wales
A4 Poland 0-1 Belgium
B1 Armenia 1-4 Scotland
B1 Ukraine 1-1 Republic of Ireland
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 Finland
B3 Romania 0-3 Montenegro
C1 Luxembourg 2-2 Faroe Islands
C1 Türkiye 2-0 Lithuania
D1 Moldova 2-1 Andorra
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Latvia
MATCHDAY 5
Thursday 22 September
A1 Croatia 2-1 Denmark
A1 France 2-0 Austria
A4 Belgium 2-1 Wales
A4 Poland 0-2 Netherlands
C1 Lithuania 1-1 Faroe Islands
C1 Türkiye 3-3 Luxembourg
C3 Kazakhstan 2-1 Belarus
C3 Slovakia 1-2 Azerbaijan
D1 Latvia 1-2 Moldova
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Andorra
Friday 23 September
A3 Germany 0-1 Hungary
A3 Italy 1-0 England
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Montenegro
B3 Finland 1-1 Romania
C4 Georgia 2-0 North Macedonia
C4 Bulgaria 5-1 Gibraltar
D2 Estonia 2-1 Malta
Saturday 24 September
A2 Czechia 0-4 Portugal
A2 Spain 1-2 Switzerland
B1 Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland
B1 Armenia 0-5 Ukraine
B2 Iceland vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
B2 Israel 2-1 Albania
B4 Slovenia 2-1 Norway
B4 Serbia 4-1 Sweden
C2 Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo
C2 Cyprus 1-0 Greece
MATCHDAY 6
Sunday 25 September
A1 Austria 1-3 Croatia
A1 Denmark 2-0 France
A4 Netherlands 1-0 Belgium
A4 Wales 0-1 Poland
C1 Faroe Islands 2-1 Türkiye
C1 Luxembourg 1-0 Lithuania
C3 Azerbaijan 3-0 Kazakhstan
C3 Slovakia 1-1 Belarus
D1 Andorra 1-1 Latvia
D1 Moldova 2-0 Liechtenstein
Monday 26 September
A3 England 3-3 Germany
A3 Hungary 0-2 Italy
B3 Montenegro 0-2 Finland
B3 Romania 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
C4 Gibraltar 1-2 Georgia
C4 North Macedonia 0-1 Bulgaria
D2 San Marino 0-4 Estonia
Tuesday 27 September
A2 Portugal 0-1 Spain
A2 Switzerland 2-1 Czechia
B1 Republic of Ireland 3-2 Armenia
B1 Ukraine 0-0 Scotland
B2 Albania 1-1 Iceland
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Israel
B4 Norway 0-2 Serbia
B4 Sweden 1-1 Slovenia
C2 Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland
C2 Kosovo 5-1 Cyprus