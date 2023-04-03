Netherlands vs Croatia Nations League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Netherlands and Croatia meet in the first UEFA Nations League semi-final on Wednesday 14 June.

Netherlands vs Croatia at a glance When: Wednesday 14 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Feijenoord 'De Kuip'﻿, Rotterdam

What: UEFA Nations League semi-finals

Where to watch Netherlands vs Croatia on TV

What do you need to know?

The Netherlands' bid for a first senior title since EURO '88 continues against a Croatia side who have finished second and third at the last two FIFA World Cups. The Oranje came through a group including Belgium, Poland and Wales unbeaten, though the man who guided the finals hosts through the league phase, Louis van Gaal, stood down as coach after a quarter-final defeat by Argentina in Qatar.

For Croatia, this is seen by some as the last shot at silverware for their golden generation, led by the peerless Luka Modrić. It looked a long way away when they lost their group opener 3-0 at home to Austria a year ago (Modrić was absent) but they bounced back by beating Denmark twice, winning in France and then claiming three points in Vienna to snatch top spot and their first Nations League finals appearance.

Possible line-ups

Reporters' views

View from the camps

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands coach: "It's always tough against Croatia. They're a really strong team and we'll need to be at our best to reach the final. Croatia play at the highest level, they are physically tough and they have a real intensity about the team. We reached the final in 2019. We lost it, and now we have the opportunity at home to reach another final. Let's hope that this time we win it."

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "We are up against perhaps the toughest opponent in the tournament. The stadium will be sold out, the Netherlands have a new head coach and they have a fantastic team, especially the defence. They are very strong and they have young, powerful players. I expect our supporters will also make themselves heard."

Form guide (most recent first)

Netherlands: WLLWWD

Croatia: WDWLWW

Nations League finals fixtures Semi-finals

14 June: Netherlands vs Croatia (Rotterdam, 20:45 CET)

15 June: Spain vs Italy (Enschede, 20:45 CET) Match for third place

18 June (Enschede, 15:00 CET) Final

18 June (Rotterdam, 20:45 CET)

