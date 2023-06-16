Croatia vs Spain Nations League final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Croatia and Spain meet in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday 18 June.

Croatia vs Spain at a glance When: Sunday 18 June (19:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Feijenoord 'De Kuip', Rotterdam

What: Nations League final

Where to watch Croatia vs Spain on TV

What do you need to know?

Croatia reached their maiden Nations League final thanks to a thrilling 4-2 victory after extra time against hosts Netherlands on Wednesday, and they return to Rotterdam here aiming to secure the first victory in their history at a final tournament. Spain, meanwhile, left it late but beat Italy 2-1 thanks to an 88th-minute Joselu winner, and will hope to go one better than in 2021, when they lost 2-1 to France in the final.

These two nations have certainly been involved in some entertaining contests over the years. Their first competitive meeting came at UEFA EURO 2012, with Spain winning the Group C game 1-0 thanks to a late Jesús Navas goal. Croatia got revenge four years later at EURO 2016 by triumphing 2-1 in Group D.

Spain incredibly beat Croatia 6-0 with a scintillating performance in the Nations League in 2018, but then lost 3-2 to the same opponents two months later.

But their most recent meeting was perhaps the most memorable, with Spain winning an extraordinary match 5-3 at EURO 2020 after extra time. Mario Pašalić struck in injury time for Croatia to level the scores at 3-3, but extra time goals from Álvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal eventually saw Spain come out on top.

If history is anything to go by, goals should be guaranteed in this final.

EURO 2020 highlights: Croatia 3-5 Spain

Possible line-ups

Croatia: Livaković; Juranović, Vida, Šutalo, Perišić; Modrić, Kovačić, Brozović; Pašalić, Kramarić, Ivanušec

Spain: Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Alba; Rodri, Merino/Ruíz; Asensio, Gavi, Fati; Morata

Reporters' views

Elvir Islamović, Croatia reporter

The last six years have been like a dream for Croatia fans; silver and bronze medals at consecutive World Cups, reaching the knockout stage at UEFA EURO 2020 and now another medal at the UEFA Nations League. Zlatko Dalić is on the money when he says this is the greatest Croatia generation ever. His side have quality, mental strength, team spirit and a huge love for their country, and have a chance to win Croatia's first major trophy: there can be no greater motivation. Will they be tired after playing extra time in the semi-finals at the end of a long season? No. That was just an additional warm-up.

Croatia's road to the Nations League final: Watch every goal

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

First things first, a sumptuous match is in prospect. The key questions: can Spain shackle Luka Modrić and can they produce key goals a little earlier than against Italy? The buzz in this squad was very noticeable even before their superb second half against the Azzurri. The players feel wounded by the criticism Luis De La Fuente was receiving and they resolved to do something about it. The last three matches between these two have produced 19 goals. Yes, an average of six per meeting! Let's hope for more of the same.

Spain's road to the Nations League final: Every goal

View from the camps

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "It's a huge prize, the gold medal. We can't have better motivation than that. We have put in a lot of energy, but we will try to recover. In six years, we have won three medals for Croatia; nobody believed we could do that. We are a superpower in football again and, besides all our problems, we showed that we have quality and character. We show that in our matches and it makes us happy and proud."

Mario Pašalić, Croatia midfielder: "We were already proud just to be here in the final four. That's a big success, but we wanted to do more and we did it. One step is behind us and we are now awaiting the final. Of course, now we want that gold."

Highlights: Netherlands 2-4 Croatia

Luis De La Fuente, Spain coach: "We know what [Croatia] are like; a very high-level team with great technical quality and some players with huge experience. They’ve reached the World Cup final and Nations League final so they are a very good side. They played extra time [in the semi-finals] but winning makes things easier. We're not going to have much time to rest but we're all very excited and I'm confident we will play at a high level."

Rodri, Spain midfielder: "We've played Croatia quite a few times and they've reached the final stages of all the tournaments they've been in recently. They have top quality and keep believing, always pushing until the end – it's a part of their DNA. We'll see how they play now but we'll give it our best and go out to win."

Highlights: Spain 2-1 Italy

Form guide (most recent first)

Croatia: WWDWLW

Spain: WLWLLD

