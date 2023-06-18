Rodri named 2023 UEFA Nations League Player of the Finals
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Spain's Rodri has been named the 2023 UEFA Nations League Player of the Finals.
Spain midfielder Rodri has been named Player of the Tournament following the UEFA Nations League decider at Rotterdam's Stadion Feijenoord 'De Kuip'.
Rodri was a crucial cog in the Spain team that won the tournament. He put in an all-action performance in the 2-1 semi-final victory against Italy, and was also on fine form in the final as his side beat Croatia 5-4 on penalties following a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes, coolly scoring his spot kick.
This latest accolade comes just over a week since Rodri scored the winning goal for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final, completing a historic treble and also earning himself selection as both Player of the Match and 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season.
Rodri's 2022/23 UEFA Nations League stats
Minutes played: 451
Assists: 1
Balls recovered: 29
Passing accuracy: 94.8%
Previous winners
2021: Sergio Busquets (Spain)
2019: Bernardo Silva (Portugal)