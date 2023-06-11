UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Rodri named 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season

Sunday, June 11, 2023

The Manchester City midfielder takes the award after a stand-out season concluded with a winner's medal.

Champions League Player of the Season: Rodri

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Man City midfielder Rodri as the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season.

The 26-year-old appeared in all but one of Man City's matches in their Champions League-winning campaign, scoring twice. In a Player of the Match performance in the final, his precisely-executed winning strike clinched the trophy.

“It's a dream. This moment will never happen again,” he said at full-time. “All these [City fans have] waited I don't know how many years. They deserve it, we deserve it.”

Rodri's 2022/23 Champions League stats

Appearances: 12
Goals: 2
Assists: 0
Passing accuracy: 93.8%
Distance covered: 134.8km
Top speed: 31.6km/h

