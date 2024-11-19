Nations League: Czechia, England, Norway and Wales promoted from League B

Czechia, England, Norway and Wales have won promotion to League A after topping their League B groups in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.

Final standings: What's next? Promoted to League A: Czechia, England, Norway, Wales

League A/B play-offs: Austria, Greece, Türkiye, Ukraine

League B/C play-offs: Georgia, Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Slovenia

Relegated to League C:﻿ Albania, Finland, Kazakhstan, Montenegro

Group B1

Just three points separated Czechia at the top with Ukraine at the bottom after Matchday 5, ensuring a thrilling finale to the section. Czechia cemented first place as goals from Pavel Šulc and Adam Hložek saw off Georgia, while Ukraine leapt up to second and relegated Albania courtesy of efforts inside ten minutes from Roman Yaremchuk and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

07/09 Georgia 4-1 Czechia

07/09 Ukraine 1-2 Albania

10/09 Albania 0-1 Georgia

10/09 Czechia 3-2 Ukraine

11/10 Czechia 2-0 Albania

11/10 Ukraine 1-0 Georgia

14/10 Georgia 0-1 Albania

14/10 Ukraine 1-1 Czechia

16/11 Georgia 1-1 Ukraine

16/11 Albania 0-0 Czechia

19/11 Albania 1-2 Ukraine

19/11 Czechia 2-1 Georgia

Group B2

England's 5-0 win against a ten-man Republic of Ireland side secured their promotion back to League A, with Greece set for the League A/B play-offs despite their 2-0 win in Finland on Matchday 6.

07/09 Republic of Ireland 0-2 England

07/09 Greece 3-0 Finland

10/09 England 2-0 Finland

10/09 Republic of Ireland 0-2 Greece

10/10 England 1-2 Greece

10/10 Finland 1-2 Republic of Ireland

13/10 Finland 1-3 England

13/10 Greece 2-0 Republic of Ireland

15/11 Greece 0-3 England

15/11 Republic of Ireland 1-0 Finland

17/11 England 5-0 Republic of Ireland

17/11 Finland 0-2 Greece

Group B3

Erling Haaland's hat-trick helped Norway to secure a 5-0 win against Kazakhstan on Matchday 6 and an unexpected promotion, with Austria conceding late at home against Slovenia to cede first place in the section.

06/09 Kazakhstan 0-0 Norway

06/09 Slovenia 1-1 Austria

09/09 Norway 2-1 Austria

09/09 Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan

10/10 Austria 4-0 Kazakhstan

10/10 Norway 3-0 Slovenia

13/10 Kazakhstan 0-1 Slovenia

13/10 Austria 5-1 Norway

15/11 Kazakhstan 0-2 Austria

15/11 Slovenia 1-4 Norway

17/11 Austria 1-1 Slovenia

17/11 Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan

Group B4

Both Türkiye and Wales remained unbeaten after Matchday 5, but it was the latter who held their nerve in the final reckoning. A win in Montenegro on Matchday 6 would have secured promotion for Türkiye but Nikola Krstović's hat-trick gave the hosts their first points instead. That left the door open for Wales and they came from behind to burst through it with Liam Cullen on target twice in a 4-1 win over Iceland.

06/09 Iceland 2-0 Montenegro

06/09 Wales 0-0 Türkiye

09/09 Montenegro 1-2 Wales

09/09 Türkiye 3-1 Iceland

11/10 Iceland 2-2 Wales

11/10 Türkiye 1-0 Montenegro

14/10 Iceland 2-4 Türkiye

14/10 Wales 1-0 Montenegro

16/11 Montenegro 0-2 Iceland

16/11 Türkiye 0-0 Wales

19/11 Montenegro 3-1 Türkiye

19/11 Wales 4-1 Iceland

How League B of the 2024/25 Nations League worked

League B contained 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams played all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finished determined what happened next:

1st Promoted to League A for the 2026/27 edition.

2nd Face third-ranked teams from League A in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League A for 2026/27, with the losers in League B.

3rd Face runners-up from League C in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League B for 2026/27, with the losers in League C.

4th Relegated to League C.

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20–23 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20–23 March 2025

Final tournament: 4–8 June 2025

