Nations League: Czechia, England, Norway and Wales promoted from League B
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Article summary
Czechia, England, Norway and Wales secured promotion from League B of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
Article top media content
Article body
Czechia, England, Norway and Wales have won promotion to League A after topping their League B groups in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
Final standings: What's next?
Promoted to League A: Czechia, England, Norway, Wales
League A/B play-offs: Austria, Greece, Türkiye, Ukraine
League B/C play-offs: Georgia, Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Slovenia
Relegated to League C: Albania, Finland, Kazakhstan, Montenegro
Group B1
Just three points separated Czechia at the top with Ukraine at the bottom after Matchday 5, ensuring a thrilling finale to the section. Czechia cemented first place as goals from Pavel Šulc and Adam Hložek saw off Georgia, while Ukraine leapt up to second and relegated Albania courtesy of efforts inside ten minutes from Roman Yaremchuk and Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Fixtures and results
07/09 Georgia 4-1 Czechia
07/09 Ukraine 1-2 Albania
10/09 Albania 0-1 Georgia
10/09 Czechia 3-2 Ukraine
11/10 Czechia 2-0 Albania
11/10 Ukraine 1-0 Georgia
14/10 Georgia 0-1 Albania
14/10 Ukraine 1-1 Czechia
16/11 Georgia 1-1 Ukraine
16/11 Albania 0-0 Czechia
19/11 Albania 1-2 Ukraine
19/11 Czechia 2-1 Georgia
Group B2
England's 5-0 win against a ten-man Republic of Ireland side secured their promotion back to League A, with Greece set for the League A/B play-offs despite their 2-0 win in Finland on Matchday 6.
Fixtures and results
07/09 Republic of Ireland 0-2 England
07/09 Greece 3-0 Finland
10/09 England 2-0 Finland
10/09 Republic of Ireland 0-2 Greece
10/10 England 1-2 Greece
10/10 Finland 1-2 Republic of Ireland
13/10 Finland 1-3 England
13/10 Greece 2-0 Republic of Ireland
15/11 Greece 0-3 England
15/11 Republic of Ireland 1-0 Finland
17/11 England 5-0 Republic of Ireland
17/11 Finland 0-2 Greece
Group B3
Erling Haaland's hat-trick helped Norway to secure a 5-0 win against Kazakhstan on Matchday 6 and an unexpected promotion, with Austria conceding late at home against Slovenia to cede first place in the section.
Fixtures and results
06/09 Kazakhstan 0-0 Norway
06/09 Slovenia 1-1 Austria
09/09 Norway 2-1 Austria
09/09 Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan
10/10 Austria 4-0 Kazakhstan
10/10 Norway 3-0 Slovenia
13/10 Kazakhstan 0-1 Slovenia
13/10 Austria 5-1 Norway
15/11 Kazakhstan 0-2 Austria
15/11 Slovenia 1-4 Norway
17/11 Austria 1-1 Slovenia
17/11 Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan
Group B4
Both Türkiye and Wales remained unbeaten after Matchday 5, but it was the latter who held their nerve in the final reckoning. A win in Montenegro on Matchday 6 would have secured promotion for Türkiye but Nikola Krstović's hat-trick gave the hosts their first points instead. That left the door open for Wales and they came from behind to burst through it with Liam Cullen on target twice in a 4-1 win over Iceland.
Fixtures and results
06/09 Iceland 2-0 Montenegro
06/09 Wales 0-0 Türkiye
09/09 Montenegro 1-2 Wales
09/09 Türkiye 3-1 Iceland
11/10 Iceland 2-2 Wales
11/10 Türkiye 1-0 Montenegro
14/10 Iceland 2-4 Türkiye
14/10 Wales 1-0 Montenegro
16/11 Montenegro 0-2 Iceland
16/11 Türkiye 0-0 Wales
19/11 Montenegro 3-1 Türkiye
19/11 Wales 4-1 Iceland
How League B of the 2024/25 Nations League worked
League B contained 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams played all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finished determined what happened next:
1st Promoted to League A for the 2026/27 edition.
2nd Face third-ranked teams from League A in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League A for 2026/27, with the losers in League B.
3rd Face runners-up from League C in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League B for 2026/27, with the losers in League C.
4th Relegated to League C.
Further dates
Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20–23 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20–23 March 2025
Final tournament: 4–8 June 2025