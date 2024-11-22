Nations League knockout stage and play-off draw: Italy vs Germany among quarter-final ties

The 2024/25 UEFA Nations League knockout stage and play-off ties have been confirmed following the draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

League A knockout stage

Quarter-finals

Netherlands vs Spain

Croatia vs France

Denmark vs Portugal

Italy vs Germany

The quarter-finals are two-legged ties taking place on 20 and 23 March 2025; teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home.

Semi-finals

Italy / Germany vs Denmark / Portugal

Netherlands / Spain vs Croatia / France

The semi-finals are single-leg ties taking place on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025. The match for third place and final will follow on Sunday 8 June. The venue is yet to be confirmed.

League A/B play-offs

Türkiye vs Hungary

Ukraine vs Belgium

Austria vs Serbia

Greece vs Scotland

The League A/B play-offs are two-legged ties taking place on 20 and 23 March 2025; teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home.

League B/C play-offs

Kosovo vs Iceland

Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland

Armenia vs Georgia

Slovakia vs Slovenia

The League B/C play-offs are two-legged ties taking place on 20 and 23 March 2025; teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home.

League C/D play-offs

Gibraltar vs Latvia

Malta vs Luxembourg

The League C/D play-offs are two-legged ties taking place on 26 and 31 March 2026; teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home.



