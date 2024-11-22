Nations League knockout stage and play-off draw: Italy vs Germany among quarter-final ties
Friday, November 22, 2024
Article summary
Italy will play Germany and Croatia will meet France in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2024/25 UEFA Nations League knockout stage and play-off ties have been confirmed following the draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.
League A knockout stage
Quarter-finals
Netherlands vs Spain
Croatia vs France
Denmark vs Portugal
Italy vs Germany
The quarter-finals are two-legged ties taking place on 20 and 23 March 2025; teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home.
Semi-finals
Italy / Germany vs Denmark / Portugal
Netherlands / Spain vs Croatia / France
The semi-finals are single-leg ties taking place on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025. The match for third place and final will follow on Sunday 8 June. The venue is yet to be confirmed.
League A/B play-offs
Türkiye vs Hungary
Ukraine vs Belgium
Austria vs Serbia
Greece vs Scotland
The League A/B play-offs are two-legged ties taking place on 20 and 23 March 2025; teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home.
League B/C play-offs
Kosovo vs Iceland
Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland
Armenia vs Georgia
Slovakia vs Slovenia
The League B/C play-offs are two-legged ties taking place on 20 and 23 March 2025; teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home.
League C/D play-offs
Gibraltar vs Latvia
Malta vs Luxembourg
The League C/D play-offs are two-legged ties taking place on 26 and 31 March 2026; teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home.