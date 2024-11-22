Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Nations League knockout stage and play-off draw: Italy vs Germany among quarter-final ties

Friday, November 22, 2024

Italy will play Germany and Croatia will meet France in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

The 2024/25 UEFA Nations League knockout stage and play-off ties have been confirmed following the draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

How the draw worked

League A knockout stage

Quarter-finals
Netherlands vs Spain
Croatia vs France
Denmark vs Portugal
Italy vs Germany

The quarter-finals are two-legged ties taking place on 20 and 23 March 2025; teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home.

Semi-finals
Italy / Germany vs Denmark / Portugal
Netherlands / Spain vs Croatia / France

The semi-finals are single-leg ties taking place on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025. The match for third place and final will follow on Sunday 8 June. The venue is yet to be confirmed.

League A/B play-offs

Türkiye vs Hungary
Ukraine vs Belgium
Austria vs Serbia
Greece vs Scotland

The League A/B play-offs are two-legged ties taking place on 20 and 23 March 2025; teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home.

League B/C play-offs

Kosovo vs Iceland
Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland
Armenia vs Georgia
Slovakia vs Slovenia

The League B/C play-offs are two-legged ties taking place on 20 and 23 March 2025; teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home.

League C/D play-offs

Gibraltar vs Latvia
Malta vs Luxembourg

The League C/D play-offs are two-legged ties taking place on 26 and 31 March 2026; teams listed second were seeded and will play the second legs at home.


© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, November 22, 2024

Selected for you

Quarter-finalists confirmed
Live 19/11/2024

Quarter-finalists confirmed

The inaugural Nations League quarter-final line-up is now confirmed.
All the promotions, relegations and play-offs
Live 22/11/2024

All the promotions, relegations and play-offs

UEFA.com rounds up the various promotions, relegations and play-off contenders.
Overview: League A
Live 19/11/2024

Overview: League A

All the results, which teams made the quarter-finals, who was relegated, and who will line up in the League A/B play-offs.
Overview: League B
Live 19/11/2024

Overview: League B

All the results, which teams were promoted and relegated, and who will line up in the League A/B and B/C play-offs.
Overview: League C
Live 19/11/2024

Overview: League C

Fixtures, results, which teams have been promoted and relegated, and who will line up in the League B/C play-offs.
Overview: League D
Live 19/11/2024

Overview: League D

All the results, which teams were promoted and who will line up in the League C/D play-offs.