Nations League: League B fixtures, how it works and what to look out for

League B kicks off a day later than the others, with Norway's match away to Kazakhstan on Friday 6 September teeing up an opening night that also includes Wales vs Türkiye and a meeting between neighbours Slovenia and Austria.

The following night brings an eagerly anticipated contest between the Republic of Ireland and England, while Czechia return to competitive action following UEFA EURO 2024 with a trip to Georgia.

Kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated.

Matchday 1 fixtures

Friday 6 September

B3 Kazakhstan vs Norway (16:00)

B3 Slovenia vs Austria

B4 Iceland vs Montenegro

B4 Wales vs Türkiye

Saturday 7 September

B1 Georgia vs Czechia (18:00)

B1 Ukraine vs Albania

B2 Republic of Ireland vs England (18:00)

B2 Greece vs Finland

How League B of the 2024/25 Nations League works

League B contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:

1st Promoted to League A for the 2026/27 edition.

2nd Face third-ranked teams from League A in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League A for 2026/27, with the losers in League B.

3rd Face runners-up from League C in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League B for 2026/27, with the losers in League C.

4th Relegated to League C.

League B groups

Group B1: Czechia, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia

Group B2: England, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Greece

Group B3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan

Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Türkiye

League B fixtures

Matchday 2

Monday 9 September

B3 Norway vs Austria

B3 Slovenia vs Kazakhstan

B4 Montenegro vs Wales

B4 Türkiye vs Iceland

Tuesday 10 September

B1 Albania vs Georgia

B1 Czechia vs Ukraine

B2 England vs Finland

B2 Republic of Ireland vs Greece

Matchday 3

Thursday 10 October

B2 England vs Greece

B2 Finland vs Republic of Ireland

B3 Austria vs Kazakhstan

B3 Norway vs Slovenia

Friday 11 October

B1 Czechia vs Albania

B1 Ukraine vs Georgia

B4 Iceland vs Wales

B4 Türkiye vs Montenegro

Matchday 4

Sunday 13 October

B2 Finland vs England (18:00)

B2 Greece vs Republic of Ireland

B3 Kazakhstan vs Slovenia (15:00)

B3 Austria vs Norway

Monday 14 October

B1 Georgia vs Albania (18:00)

B1 Ukraine vs Czechia

B4 Iceland vs Türkiye

B4 Wales vs Montenegro

Matchday 5

Thursday 14 November

B2 Greece vs England

B2 Republic of Ireland vs Finland

B3 Kazakhstan vs Austria (16:00)

B3 Slovenia vs Norway

Saturday 16 November

B1 Georgia vs Ukraine (18:00)

B1 Albania vs Czechia

B4 Montenegro vs Iceland (18:00)

B4 Türkiye vs Wales (18:00)

Matchday 6

Sunday 17 November

B2 England vs Republic of Ireland (18:00)

B2 Finland vs Greece (18:00)

B3 Austria vs Slovenia (18:00)

B3 Norway vs Kazakhstan (18:00)

Tuesday 19 November

B1 Albania vs Ukraine

B1 Czechia vs Georgia

B4 Montenegro vs Türkiye

B4 Wales vs Iceland

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025

Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

