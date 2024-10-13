Nations League: League B fixtures, results and how it works

Greece have won all four of their opening games in League B of the UEFA Nations League, while Austria have secured a second successive four-goal victory to shake up their section.

Group B1

Fresh from their impressive finals debut at UEFA EURO 2024, Georgia picked up where they left off by sweeping aside Czechia and edging a narrow win in Albania before their progress was checked by Ukraine. That gave Czechia the chance to draw level on points with a second home win in the group, their 2-0 victory against Albania leaving the four teams separated by only three points at the halfway stage.

Fixtures and results

07/09 Georgia 4-1 Czechia

07/09 Ukraine 1-2 Albania

10/09 Albania 0-1 Georgia

10/09 Czechia 3-2 Ukraine

11/10 Czechia 2-0 Albania

11/10 Ukraine 1-0 Georgia

14/10 Georgia vs Albania

14/10 Ukraine vs Czechia

16/11 Georgia vs Ukraine

16/11 Albania vs Czechia

19/11 Albania vs Ukraine

19/11 Czechia vs Georgia

Highlights: Ukraine 1-0 Georgia

Group B2

Greece won 2-0 at home against the Republic of Ireland to maintain their 100% start to their section, though England remain within three points of Ivan Jovanović's side after triumphing 3-1 in Finland.

Fixtures and results

07/09 Republic of Ireland 0-2 England

07/09 Greece 3-0 Finland

10/09 England 2-0 Finland

10/09 Republic of Ireland 0-2 Greece

10/10 England 1-2 Greece

10/10 Finland 1-2 Republic of Ireland

13/10 Finland 1-3 England

13/10 Greece 2-0 Republic of Ireland

15/11 Greece vs England

15/11 Republic of Ireland vs Finland

17/11 England vs Republic of Ireland

17/11 Finland vs Greece

Highlights: Finland 1-3 England

Group B3

Erling Haaland became Norway's 34-goal record scorer on Matchday 3 but was upstaged on Sunday as Austria won 5-1 against the Scandinavian side in Graz. Slovenia's 1-0 victory in Kazakhstan in the early Matchday 4 game means that three teams are level on seven points at the top of the section.

Fixtures and results

06/09 Kazakhstan 0-0 Norway

06/09 Slovenia 1-1 Austria

09/09 Norway 2-1 Austria

09/09 Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan

10/10 Austria 4-0 Kazakhstan

10/10 Norway 3-0 Slovenia

13/10 Kazakhstan 0-1 Slovenia

13/10 Austria 5-1 Norway

15/11 Kazakhstan vs Austria

15/11 Slovenia vs Norway

17/11 Austria vs Slovenia

17/11 Norway vs Kazakhstan

Highlights: Austria 5-1 Norway

Group B4

İrfan Can Kahveci's goal was enough to make it back-to-back home successes for Türkiye at the expense of Montenegro and lift them two points ahead of Wales, who let slip a two-goal lead to draw away to Iceland. Åge Hareide's side are only three points off the pace themselves and could eradicate that when they host the leaders on Monday.

Fixtures and results

06/09 Iceland 2-0 Montenegro

06/09 Wales 0-0 Türkiye

09/09 Montenegro 1-2 Wales

09/09 Türkiye 3-1 Iceland

11/10 Iceland 2-2 Wales

11/10 Türkiye 1-0 Montenegro

14/10 Iceland vs Türkiye

14/10 Wales vs Montenegro

16/11 Montenegro vs Iceland

16/11 Türkiye vs Wales

19/11 Montenegro vs Türkiye

19/11 Wales vs Iceland

Highlights: Türkiye 1-0 Montenegro

How League B of the 2024/25 Nations League works

League B contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:

1st Promoted to League A for the 2026/27 edition.

2nd Face third-ranked teams from League A in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League A for 2026/27, with the losers in League B.

3rd Face runners-up from League C in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League B for 2026/27, with the losers in League C.

4th Relegated to League C.

League B groups

Group B1: Czechia, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia

Group B2: England, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Greece

Group B3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan

Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Türkiye

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025

Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

Download the official app