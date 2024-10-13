Nations League: League B fixtures, results and how it works
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Greece have moved on to 12 points from 12 in League B, but England have maintained pressure and, elsewhere, Austria are back on the up.
Greece have won all four of their opening games in League B of the UEFA Nations League, while Austria have secured a second successive four-goal victory to shake up their section.
Group B1
Fresh from their impressive finals debut at UEFA EURO 2024, Georgia picked up where they left off by sweeping aside Czechia and edging a narrow win in Albania before their progress was checked by Ukraine. That gave Czechia the chance to draw level on points with a second home win in the group, their 2-0 victory against Albania leaving the four teams separated by only three points at the halfway stage.
Fixtures and results
07/09 Georgia 4-1 Czechia
07/09 Ukraine 1-2 Albania
10/09 Albania 0-1 Georgia
10/09 Czechia 3-2 Ukraine
11/10 Czechia 2-0 Albania
11/10 Ukraine 1-0 Georgia
14/10 Georgia vs Albania
14/10 Ukraine vs Czechia
16/11 Georgia vs Ukraine
16/11 Albania vs Czechia
19/11 Albania vs Ukraine
19/11 Czechia vs Georgia
Group B2
Greece won 2-0 at home against the Republic of Ireland to maintain their 100% start to their section, though England remain within three points of Ivan Jovanović's side after triumphing 3-1 in Finland.
Fixtures and results
07/09 Republic of Ireland 0-2 England
07/09 Greece 3-0 Finland
10/09 England 2-0 Finland
10/09 Republic of Ireland 0-2 Greece
10/10 England 1-2 Greece
10/10 Finland 1-2 Republic of Ireland
13/10 Finland 1-3 England
13/10 Greece 2-0 Republic of Ireland
15/11 Greece vs England
15/11 Republic of Ireland vs Finland
17/11 England vs Republic of Ireland
17/11 Finland vs Greece
Group B3
Erling Haaland became Norway's 34-goal record scorer on Matchday 3 but was upstaged on Sunday as Austria won 5-1 against the Scandinavian side in Graz. Slovenia's 1-0 victory in Kazakhstan in the early Matchday 4 game means that three teams are level on seven points at the top of the section.
Fixtures and results
06/09 Kazakhstan 0-0 Norway
06/09 Slovenia 1-1 Austria
09/09 Norway 2-1 Austria
09/09 Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan
10/10 Austria 4-0 Kazakhstan
10/10 Norway 3-0 Slovenia
13/10 Kazakhstan 0-1 Slovenia
13/10 Austria 5-1 Norway
15/11 Kazakhstan vs Austria
15/11 Slovenia vs Norway
17/11 Austria vs Slovenia
17/11 Norway vs Kazakhstan
Group B4
İrfan Can Kahveci's goal was enough to make it back-to-back home successes for Türkiye at the expense of Montenegro and lift them two points ahead of Wales, who let slip a two-goal lead to draw away to Iceland. Åge Hareide's side are only three points off the pace themselves and could eradicate that when they host the leaders on Monday.
Fixtures and results
06/09 Iceland 2-0 Montenegro
06/09 Wales 0-0 Türkiye
09/09 Montenegro 1-2 Wales
09/09 Türkiye 3-1 Iceland
11/10 Iceland 2-2 Wales
11/10 Türkiye 1-0 Montenegro
14/10 Iceland vs Türkiye
14/10 Wales vs Montenegro
16/11 Montenegro vs Iceland
16/11 Türkiye vs Wales
19/11 Montenegro vs Türkiye
19/11 Wales vs Iceland
How League B of the 2024/25 Nations League works
League B contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:
1st Promoted to League A for the 2026/27 edition.
2nd Face third-ranked teams from League A in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League A for 2026/27, with the losers in League B.
3rd Face runners-up from League C in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League B for 2026/27, with the losers in League C.
4th Relegated to League C.
League B groups
Group B1: Czechia, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia
Group B2: England, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Greece
Group B3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan
Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Türkiye
Further dates
Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025