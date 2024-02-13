Nations League: League B fixtures, how it works and what to look out for
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
England, Wales, Türkiye, Czechia and Norway are among the 16 teams in League B of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
League B kicks off a day later than the others, with Norway's match away to Kazakhstan on Friday 6 September teeing up an opening night that also includes Wales vs Türkiye and a meeting between neighbours Slovenia and Austria.
The following night brings an eagerly anticipated contest between the Republic of Ireland and England, while Czechia return to competitive action following UEFA EURO 2024 with a trip to Georgia.
Kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated.
Matchday 1 fixtures
Friday 6 September
B3 Kazakhstan vs Norway (16:00)
B3 Slovenia vs Austria
B4 Iceland vs Montenegro
B4 Wales vs Türkiye
Saturday 7 September
B1 Georgia vs Czechia (18:00)
B1 Ukraine vs Albania
B2 Republic of Ireland vs England (18:00)
B2 Greece vs Finland
How League B of the 2024/25 Nations League works
League B contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:
1st Promoted to League A for the 2026/27 edition.
2nd Face third-ranked teams from League A in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League A for 2026/27, with the losers in League B.
3rd Face runners-up from League C in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League B for 2026/27, with the losers in League C.
4th Relegated to League C.
League B groups
Group B1: Czechia, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia
Group B2: England, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Greece
Group B3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan
Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Türkiye
League B fixtures
Matchday 2
Monday 9 September
B3 Norway vs Austria
B3 Slovenia vs Kazakhstan
B4 Montenegro vs Wales
B4 Türkiye vs Iceland
Tuesday 10 September
B1 Albania vs Georgia
B1 Czechia vs Ukraine
B2 England vs Finland
B2 Republic of Ireland vs Greece
Matchday 3
Thursday 10 October
B2 England vs Greece
B2 Finland vs Republic of Ireland
B3 Austria vs Kazakhstan
B3 Norway vs Slovenia
Friday 11 October
B1 Czechia vs Albania
B1 Ukraine vs Georgia
B4 Iceland vs Wales
B4 Türkiye vs Montenegro
Matchday 4
Sunday 13 October
B2 Finland vs England (18:00)
B2 Greece vs Republic of Ireland
B3 Kazakhstan vs Slovenia (15:00)
B3 Austria vs Norway
Monday 14 October
B1 Georgia vs Albania (18:00)
B1 Ukraine vs Czechia
B4 Iceland vs Türkiye
B4 Wales vs Montenegro
Matchday 5
Thursday 14 November
B2 Greece vs England
B2 Republic of Ireland vs Finland
B3 Kazakhstan vs Austria (16:00)
B3 Slovenia vs Norway
Saturday 16 November
B1 Georgia vs Ukraine (18:00)
B1 Albania vs Czechia
B4 Montenegro vs Iceland (18:00)
B4 Türkiye vs Wales (18:00)
Matchday 6
Sunday 17 November
B2 England vs Republic of Ireland (18:00)
B2 Finland vs Greece (18:00)
B3 Austria vs Slovenia (18:00)
B3 Norway vs Kazakhstan (18:00)
Tuesday 19 November
B1 Albania vs Ukraine
B1 Czechia vs Georgia
B4 Montenegro vs Türkiye
B4 Wales vs Iceland
Further dates
Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025