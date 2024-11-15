2024/25 Nations League Alipay+ Top Scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo and Benjamin Šeško lead with five goals

Cristiano Ronaldo and Benjamin Šeško are the top scorers in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League with five goals, while Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Viktor Gyökeres, Răzvan Marin and Erling Haaland all have four.

Ronaldo extended his tally to five in spectacular fashion, scoring a chipped penalty and an overhead kick in the space of 15 minutes as Portugal confirmed their quarter-final place with a 5-1 win over Poland. The 39-year-old had also found the net in the reverse fixture, and scored once against Scotland and Croatia, making it a clean sweep of his opponents in Group A1.

Šeško scored the first hat-trick of this edition in a 3-0 win at home to Kazakhstan on 9 September, adding to a penalty against Austria three days earlier. Matchday 5 then brought a fifth goal for the Leipzig striker, who converted from the spot in Slovenia's 4-1 defeat to Norway.

Top scorer: Benjamin Šeško's five Nations League goals

Türkiye's Aktürkoğlu is another to have hit a treble, scoring all three of his team's goals in a 3-1 home success against Iceland, and netting one in the reverse fixture – a 4-2 win in Reykjavik on 14 October.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu's four goals

Sweden striker Viktor Gyökeres took his tally to four on the same night, along with a tournament-leading four assists – tied with Nuno Mendes – in a 3-0 win in Estonia.

Marin, meanwhile, has scored a penalty in each of Romania's four fixtures to date.

Nations League top scorer: Răzvan Marin's four penalties

Haaland has netted three of his four against Šeško's Slovenia, to go alongside the winner in a Matchday 2 victory over Austria.

Nine players have three goals, including France forward Randal Kolo Muani and Sweden striker Alexander Isak.

2024/25 Nations League top scorers (group stage to final) 5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

5 Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) 4 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye)

4 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

4 Erling Haaland (Norway)﻿

4 Răzvan Marin (Romania)﻿ 3 Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

3 Davide Frattesi (Italy)﻿

3 Fotis Ioannidis (Greece)

3 Alexander Isak (Sweden)

3 Randal Kolo Muani (France)

3 Isaac Price (Northern Ireland)﻿

3 David Strelec (Slovakia)

3 Deniz Undav (Germany)

3 Harry Wilson (Wales)



There are some stellar names among the chasing pack too, including Declan Rice, Fabián Ruiz, Kevin De Bruyne and Edin Džeko, as well as Harry Kane.

Which players have scored Nations League hat-tricks in 2024/25?

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024)

Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye 3-1 Iceland, 09/09/2024)

Isaac Price (Northern Ireland 5-0 Bulgaria, 15/10/2024)

Nations League expansion

Most assists in the 2024/25 Nations League

4 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)﻿

4 Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

3 Tasos Bakasetas (Greece)

3 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

3 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Viktor Gyökeres' four goals

2024/25 Nations League stats

Nations League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3