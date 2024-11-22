Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
2024/25 Nations League: All the fixtures and results

Friday, November 22, 2024

Check out all the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League fixtures and results.

The 2024/25 UEFA Nations League kicked off with the start of the league phase on Thursday 5 September 2024 and concludes with the final on Sunday 8 June 2025.

Check out all the fixtures for the knockout stage and play-offs, and the results from the league phase.

Knockout stage fixtures

Quarter-finals

Thursday 20 March 2025
Netherlands vs Spain
Croatia vs France
Denmark vs Portugal
Italy vs Germany

Sunday 23 March 2025
Spain vs Netherlands
France vs Croatia
Portugal vs Denmark
Germany vs Italy

Semi-finals

Wednesday 4 June or Thursday 5 June 2025
Italy / Germany vs Denmark / Portugal
Netherlands / Spain vs Croatia / France

Third-place match

Sunday 8 June 2025

Final

Sunday 8 June 2025

Play-offs fixtures

League A/B play-offs

Thursday 20 March 2025
Türkiye vs Hungary
Ukraine vs Belgium
Austria vs Serbia
Greece vs Scotland

Sunday 23 March 2025
Hungary vs Türkiye
Belgium vs Ukraine
Serbia vs Austria
Scotland vs Greece

League B/C play-offs

Thursday 20 March 2025
Kosovo vs Iceland
Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland
Armenia vs Georgia
Slovakia vs Slovenia

Sunday 23 March 2025
Iceland vs Kosovo﻿
Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria﻿
Georgia vs Armenia﻿
Slovenia vs Slovakia

League C/D play-offs

Thursday 26 March 2026
Gibraltar vs Latvia
Malta vs Luxembourg

Tuesday 31 March 2026
Latvia vs Gibraltar﻿
Luxembourg vs Malta

League phase results

Matchday 1

Thursday 5 September
A1 Portugal 2-1 Croatia
A1 Scotland 2-3 Poland
A4 Denmark 2-0 Switzerland
A4 Serbia 0-0 Spain
C1 Azerbaijan 1-3 Sweden
C1 Estonia 0-1 Slovakia
C3 Belarus 0-0 Bulgaria
C3 Northern Ireland 2-0 Luxembourg
D1 San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein

Highlights: Portugal 2-1 Croatia

Friday 6 September
A2 Belgium 3-1 Israel
A2 France 1-3 Italy
B3 Kazakhstan 0-0 Norway
B3 Slovenia 1-1 Austria
B4 Iceland 2-0 Montenegro
B4 Wales 0-0 Türkiye
C2 Kosovo 0-3 Romania
C2 Lithuania 0-1 Cyprus

Highlights: France 1-3 Italy

Saturday 7 September
A3 Germany 5-0 Hungary
A3 Netherlands 5-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
B1 Georgia 4-1 Czechia
B1 Ukraine 1-2 Albania
B2 Republic of Ireland 0-2 England
B2 Greece 3-0 Finland
C4 Faroe Islands 1-1 North Macedonia
C4 Armenia 4-1 Latvia
D2 Moldova 2-0 Malta

Highlights: Netherlands 5-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Matchday 2

Sunday 8 September
A1 Croatia 1-0 Poland
A1 Portugal 2-1 Scotland
A4 Denmark 2-0 Serbia
A4 Switzerland 1-4 Spain
C1 Slovakia 2-0 Azerbaijan
C1 Sweden 3-0 Estonia
C3 Luxembourg 0-1 Belarus
C3 Bulgaria 1-0 Northern Ireland
D1 Gibraltar 2-2 Liechtenstein

Highlights: Denmark 2-0 Serbia

Monday 9 September
A﻿2 France 2-0 Belgium
A2 Israel 1-2 Italy
B3 Norway 2-1 Austria
B3 Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan
B4 Montenegro 1-2 Wales
B4 Türkiye 3-1 Iceland
C2 Cyprus 0-4 Kosovo
C2 Romania 3-1 Lithuania

Highlights: Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan

Tuesday 10 September
A3 Hungary 0-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
A3 Netherlands 2-2 Germany
B1 Albania 0-1 Georgia
B1 Czechia 3-2 Ukraine
B2 England 2-0 Finland
B2 Republic of Ireland 0-2 Greece
C4 Latvia 1-0 Faroe Islands
C4 North Macedonia 2-0 Armenia
D2 Andorra 0-1 Malta

Highlights: Netherlands 2-2 Germany

Matchday 3

Thursday 10 October
A2 Israel 1-4 France
A2 Italy 2-2 Belgium
B2 England 1-2 Greece
B2 Finland 1-2 Republic of Ireland
B3 Austria 4-0 Kazakhstan
B3 Norway 3-0 Slovenia
C4 Faroe Islands 2-2 Armenia
C4 Latvia 0-3 North Macedonia
D1 Gibraltar 1-0 San Marino
D2 Moldova 2-0 Andorra

Highlights: Israel 1-4 France

Friday 11 October
A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Germany
A3 Hungary 1-1 Netherlands
B1 Czechia 2-0 Albania
B1 Ukraine 1-0 Georgia
B4 Iceland 2-2 Wales
B4 Türkiye 1-0 Montenegro
C1 Estonia 3-1 Azerbaijan
C1 Slovakia 2-2 Sweden

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Germany

Saturday 12 October
A1 Croatia 2-1 Scotland
A1 Poland 1-3 Portugal
A4 Serbia 2-0 Switzerland
A4 Spain 1-0 Denmark
C2 Lithuania 1-2 Kosovo
C2 Cyprus 0-3 Romania
C3 Bulgaria 0-0 Luxembourg
C3 Belarus 0-0 Northern Ireland

Highlights: Poland 1-3 Portugal

Matchday 4

Sunday 13 October
B2 Finland 1-3 England
B2 Greece 2-0 Republic of Ireland
B3 Kazakhstan 0-1 Slovenia
B3 Austria 5-1 Norway
C4 Armenia 0-2 North Macedonia
C4 Faroe Islands 1-1 Latvia
D1 Liechtenstein 0-0 Gibraltar
D2 Malta 1-0 Moldova

Monday 14 October
A2 Belgium 1-2 France
A2 Italy 4-1 Israel
A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Hungary
A3 Germany 1-0 Netherlands
B1 Georgia 0-1 Albania 
B1 Ukraine 1-1 Czechia
B4 Iceland 2-4 Türkiye
B4 Wales 1-0 Montenegro
C1 Azerbaijan 1-3 Slovakia
C1 Estonia 0-3 Sweden

Highlights: Iceland 2-4 Türkiye

Tuesday 15 October
A1 Poland 3-3 Croatia
A1 Scotland 0-0 Portugal
A4 Spain 3-0 Serbia
A4 Switzerland 2-2 Denmark
C2 Kosovo 3-0 Cyprus
C2 Lithuania 1-2 Romania
C3 Belarus 1-1 Luxembourg
C3 Northern Ireland 5-0 Bulgaria

Highlights: Poland 3-3 Croatia

Matchday 5

Thursday 14 November
A2 Belgium 0-1 Italy
A2 France 0-0 Israel
B2 Greece 0-3 England
B2 Republic of Ireland 1-0 Finland
B3 Kazakhstan 0-2 Austria
B3 Slovenia 1-4 Norway
C4 Armenia 0-1 Faroe Islands
C4 North Macedonia 1-0 Latvia

Highlights: Greece 0-3 England

Friday 15 November
A1 Portugal 5-1 Poland
A1 Scotland 1-0 Croatia
A4 Denmark 1-2 Spain
A4 Switzerland 1-1 Serbia
C2 Cyprus 2-1 Lithuania
C2 Romania 3-0 Kosovo*
C3 Luxembourg 0-1 Bulgaria
C3 Northern Ireland 2-0 Belarus
D1 San Marino 1-1 Gibraltar

* Romania awarded 3-0 forfeit victory

Highlights: Portugal 5-1 Poland

Saturday 16 November
A3 Germany 7-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
A3 Netherlands 4-0 Hungary
B1 Georgia 1-1 Ukraine
B1 Albania 0-0 Czechia
B4 Montenegro 0-2 Iceland
B4 Türkiye 0-0 Wales
C1 Azerbaijan 0-0 Estonia
C1 Sweden 2-1 Slovakia
D2 Andorra 0-1 Moldova

Highlights: Netherlands 4-0 Hungary

Matchday 6

Sunday 17 November
A2 Israel 1-0 Belgium
A2 Italy 1-3 France
B2 England 5-0 Republic of Ireland 
B2 Finland 0-2 Greece 
B3 Austria 1-1 Slovenia 
B3 Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan 
C4 Latvia 1-2 Armenia
C4 North Macedonia 1-0 Faroe Islands

Highlights: Italy 1-3 France

Monday 18 November
A1 Croatia 1-1 Portugal
A1 Poland 1-2 Scotland
A4 Serbia 0-0 Denmark
A4 Spain 3-2 Switzerland
C2 Kosovo 1-0 Lithuania
C2 Romania 4-1 Cyprus
C3 Bulgaria 1-1 Belarus
C3 Luxembourg 2-2 Northern Ireland
D1 Liechtenstein 1-3 San Marino

Highlights: Poland 1-2 Scotland

Tuesday 19 November
A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Netherlands
A3 Hungary 1-1 Germany
B1 Albania 1-2 Ukraine
B1 Czechia 2-1 Georgia
B4 Montenegro 3-1 Türkiye
B4 Wales 4-1 Iceland
C1 Slovakia 1-0 Estonia
C1 Sweden 6-0 Azerbaijan
D2 Malta 0-0 Andorra

Highlights: Sweden 6-0 Azerbaijan

What's next?

Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20–23 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20–23 March 2025
Final tournament: 4–8 June 2025

