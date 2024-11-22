2024/25 Nations League: All the fixtures and results

The 2024/25 UEFA Nations League kicked off with the start of the league phase on Thursday 5 September 2024 and concludes with the final on Sunday 8 June 2025.

Knockout stage fixtures

Quarter-finals

Thursday 20 March 2025

Netherlands vs Spain

Croatia vs France

Denmark vs Portugal

Italy vs Germany

Sunday 23 March 2025

Spain vs Netherlands

France vs Croatia

Portugal vs Denmark

Germany vs Italy

Semi-finals

Wednesday 4 June or Thursday 5 June 2025

Italy / Germany vs Denmark / Portugal

Netherlands / Spain vs Croatia / France

Third-place match

Sunday 8 June 2025

Final

Sunday 8 June 2025

Play-offs fixtures

League A/B play-offs

Thursday 20 March 2025

Türkiye vs Hungary

Ukraine vs Belgium

Austria vs Serbia

Greece vs Scotland

Sunday 23 March 2025

Hungary vs Türkiye

Belgium vs Ukraine

Serbia vs Austria

Scotland vs Greece

League B/C play-offs



Thursday 20 March 2025

Kosovo vs Iceland

Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland

Armenia vs Georgia

Slovakia vs Slovenia

Sunday 23 March 2025

Iceland vs Kosovo﻿

Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria﻿

Georgia vs Armenia﻿

Slovenia vs Slovakia

League C/D play-offs

Thursday 26 March 2026

Gibraltar vs Latvia

Malta vs Luxembourg

Tuesday 31 March 2026

Latvia vs Gibraltar﻿

Luxembourg vs Malta

League phase results

Matchday 1

Thursday 5 September

A1 Portugal 2-1 Croatia

A1 Scotland 2-3 Poland

A4 Denmark 2-0 Switzerland

A4 Serbia 0-0 Spain

C1 Azerbaijan 1-3 Sweden

C1 Estonia 0-1 Slovakia

C3 Belarus 0-0 Bulgaria

C3 Northern Ireland 2-0 Luxembourg

D1 San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein

Friday 6 September

A2 Belgium 3-1 Israel

A2 France 1-3 Italy

B3 Kazakhstan 0-0 Norway

B3 Slovenia 1-1 Austria

B4 Iceland 2-0 Montenegro

B4 Wales 0-0 Türkiye

C2 Kosovo 0-3 Romania

C2 Lithuania 0-1 Cyprus

Saturday 7 September

A3 Germany 5-0 Hungary

A3 Netherlands 5-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

B1 Georgia 4-1 Czechia

B1 Ukraine 1-2 Albania

B2 Republic of Ireland 0-2 England

B2 Greece 3-0 Finland

C4 Faroe Islands 1-1 North Macedonia

C4 Armenia 4-1 Latvia

D2 Moldova 2-0 Malta

Matchday 2

Sunday 8 September

A1 Croatia 1-0 Poland

A1 Portugal 2-1 Scotland

A4 Denmark 2-0 Serbia

A4 Switzerland 1-4 Spain

C1 Slovakia 2-0 Azerbaijan

C1 Sweden 3-0 Estonia

C3 Luxembourg 0-1 Belarus

C3 Bulgaria 1-0 Northern Ireland

D1 Gibraltar 2-2 Liechtenstein

Monday 9 September

A﻿2 France 2-0 Belgium

A2 Israel 1-2 Italy

B3 Norway 2-1 Austria

B3 Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan

B4 Montenegro 1-2 Wales

B4 Türkiye 3-1 Iceland

C2 Cyprus 0-4 Kosovo

C2 Romania 3-1 Lithuania

Tuesday 10 September

A3 Hungary 0-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

A3 Netherlands 2-2 Germany

B1 Albania 0-1 Georgia

B1 Czechia 3-2 Ukraine

B2 England 2-0 Finland

B2 Republic of Ireland 0-2 Greece

C4 Latvia 1-0 Faroe Islands

C4 North Macedonia 2-0 Armenia

D2 Andorra 0-1 Malta

Matchday 3

Thursday 10 October

A2 Israel 1-4 France

A2 Italy 2-2 Belgium

B2 England 1-2 Greece

B2 Finland 1-2 Republic of Ireland

B3 Austria 4-0 Kazakhstan

B3 Norway 3-0 Slovenia

C4 Faroe Islands 2-2 Armenia

C4 Latvia 0-3 North Macedonia

D1 Gibraltar 1-0 San Marino

D2 Moldova 2-0 Andorra

Friday 11 October

A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Germany

A3 Hungary 1-1 Netherlands

B1 Czechia 2-0 Albania

B1 Ukraine 1-0 Georgia

B4 Iceland 2-2 Wales

B4 Türkiye 1-0 Montenegro

C1 Estonia 3-1 Azerbaijan

C1 Slovakia 2-2 Sweden

Saturday 12 October

A1 Croatia 2-1 Scotland

A1 Poland 1-3 Portugal

A4 Serbia 2-0 Switzerland

A4 Spain 1-0 Denmark

C2 Lithuania 1-2 Kosovo

C2 Cyprus 0-3 Romania

C3 Bulgaria 0-0 Luxembourg

C3 Belarus 0-0 Northern Ireland

Matchday 4

Sunday 13 October

B2 Finland 1-3 England

B2 Greece 2-0 Republic of Ireland

B3 Kazakhstan 0-1 Slovenia

B3 Austria 5-1 Norway

C4 Armenia 0-2 North Macedonia

C4 Faroe Islands 1-1 Latvia

D1 Liechtenstein 0-0 Gibraltar

D2 Malta 1-0 Moldova

Monday 14 October

A2 Belgium 1-2 France

A2 Italy 4-1 Israel

A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Hungary

A3 Germany 1-0 Netherlands

B1 Georgia 0-1 Albania

B1 Ukraine 1-1 Czechia

B4 Iceland 2-4 Türkiye

B4 Wales 1-0 Montenegro

C1 Azerbaijan 1-3 Slovakia

C1 Estonia 0-3 Sweden

Tuesday 15 October

A1 Poland 3-3 Croatia

A1 Scotland 0-0 Portugal

A4 Spain 3-0 Serbia

A4 Switzerland 2-2 Denmark

C2 Kosovo 3-0 Cyprus

C2 Lithuania 1-2 Romania

C3 Belarus 1-1 Luxembourg

C3 Northern Ireland 5-0 Bulgaria

Matchday 5

Thursday 14 November

A2 Belgium 0-1 Italy

A2 France 0-0 Israel

B2 Greece 0-3 England

B2 Republic of Ireland 1-0 Finland

B3 Kazakhstan 0-2 Austria

B3 Slovenia 1-4 Norway

C4 Armenia 0-1 Faroe Islands

C4 North Macedonia 1-0 Latvia

Friday 15 November

A1 Portugal 5-1 Poland

A1 Scotland 1-0 Croatia

A4 Denmark 1-2 Spain

A4 Switzerland 1-1 Serbia

C2 Cyprus 2-1 Lithuania

C2 Romania 3-0 Kosovo*

C3 Luxembourg 0-1 Bulgaria

C3 Northern Ireland 2-0 Belarus

D1 San Marino 1-1 Gibraltar

* Romania awarded 3-0 forfeit victory

Saturday 16 November

A3 Germany 7-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

A3 Netherlands 4-0 Hungary

B1 Georgia 1-1 Ukraine

B1 Albania 0-0 Czechia

B4 Montenegro 0-2 Iceland

B4 Türkiye 0-0 Wales

C1 Azerbaijan 0-0 Estonia

C1 Sweden 2-1 Slovakia

D2 Andorra 0-1 Moldova

Matchday 6

Sunday 17 November

A2 Israel 1-0 Belgium

A2 Italy 1-3 France

B2 England 5-0 Republic of Ireland

B2 Finland 0-2 Greece

B3 Austria 1-1 Slovenia

B3 Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan

C4 Latvia 1-2 Armenia

C4 North Macedonia 1-0 Faroe Islands

Monday 18 November

A1 Croatia 1-1 Portugal

A1 Poland 1-2 Scotland

A4 Serbia 0-0 Denmark

A4 Spain 3-2 Switzerland

C2 Kosovo 1-0 Lithuania

C2 Romania 4-1 Cyprus

C3 Bulgaria 1-1 Belarus

C3 Luxembourg 2-2 Northern Ireland

D1 Liechtenstein 1-3 San Marino

Tuesday 19 November

A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Netherlands

A3 Hungary 1-1 Germany

B1 Albania 1-2 Ukraine

B1 Czechia 2-1 Georgia

B4 Montenegro 3-1 Türkiye

B4 Wales 4-1 Iceland

C1 Slovakia 1-0 Estonia

C1 Sweden 6-0 Azerbaijan

D2 Malta 0-0 Andorra

