2024/25 Nations League Alipay+ Top Scorer: Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Gyökeres, Šeško lead way

Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško are in a three-way tie in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League top scorer rankings.

Slovenia forward Šeško scored the first hat-trick of this edition in a 3-0 win at home to Kazakhstan on 9 September, adding to a penalty against Austria three days earlier.

Türkiye's Kerem Aktürkoğlu quickly registered the second hat-trick of this edition, in a 3-1 home success against Iceland, and was on target again in the reverse fixture, sealing a 4-2 win in Reykjavik on 14 October.

Sweden striker Gyökeres took his tally to four on the same night, along with a tournament-leading four assists, in a 3-0 win in Estonia.

Ten players lie just one behind on three goals, including Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland of Norway and France forward Randal Kolo Muani.

2024/25 Nations League top scorers (group stage to final) 4 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye)

4 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

4 Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) 3 Davide Frattesi (Italy)

3 Erling Haaland (Norway)

3 Fotis Ioannidis (Greece)

3 Alexander Isak (Sweden)

3 Randal Kolo Muani (France)

3 Răzvan Marin (Romania)

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

3 David Strelec (Slovakia)

3 Deniz Undav (Germany)

3 Harry Wilson (Wales)

There are some stellar names among the chasing pack too, including Declan Rice, Fabián Ruiz, Kevin De Bruyne and Edin Džeko, as well as Harry Kane.

Which players have scored Nations League hat-tricks in 2024/25?

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024)

Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye 3-1 Iceland, 09/09/2024)

Nations League expansion

Most assists in the 2024/25 Nations League

4 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

3 Tasos Bakasetas (Greece)

3 Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

3 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

3 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

2024/25 Nations League stats

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3

Nations League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6