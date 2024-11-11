Nations League all-time top scorers: Erling Haaland, Aleksandar Mitrović, Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo

From Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in the semi-finals of the inaugural edition to Benjamin Šeško's scoring spree in September, the UEFA Nations League has had no shortage of memorable goals and goalscorers.

UEFA.com reveals the most prolific players in the competition's history.

Who are the Nations League's all-time top scorers?

15: Erling Haaland (Norway)

15: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)

10: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

10: Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo)

10: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

9: Danel Sinani (Luxembourg)

9: Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

8: Teemu Pukki (Finland)

8: Stefan Mugoša (Montenegro)

8: Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrović celebrates a goal in the Nations League AFP via Getty Images

With a brace against Slovenia on 10 October, Haaland took his tally to 15 goals in just 13 Nations League outings, though Mitrović matched his tally just two days later. Haaland's two goals, pinpoint finishes that helped Norway to a 3-0 win, also crowned the 24-year-old as his country's all-time top scorer, breaking the record held by Jørgen Juve since 1934.

Who has scored a Nations League hat-trick?

Yura Movsisyan* (Armenia) vs Gibraltar, 16/11/2018

Haris Seferović (Switzerland) vs Belgium, 18/11/2018

James Forrest (Scotland) vs Israel, 20/11/2018

Arber Zeneli (Kosovo) vs Azerbaijan, 20/11/2018

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Switzerland, 05/06/2019

Erling Haaland (Norway) vs Romania, 11/10/2020

Eran Zahavi (Israel) vs Slovakia, 14/10/2020

Haris Vučkić (Slovenia) vs Moldova, 14/10/2020

Ferran Torres (Spain) vs Germany, 17/11/2020

Stefan Mugoša (Montenegro) vs Romania, 14/06/2022

Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) vs Sweden, 24/09/2022

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) vs Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024

Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye) vs Iceland, 09/09/2024

Isaac Price (Northern Ireland) vs Bulgaria, 15/10/2024

*Denotes four goals scored

Slovenia forward Benjamin Šeško celebrates his Nations League hat-trick against Kazakhstan Getty Images

In October, Price became the 14th player to hit a hat-trick in the Nations League and, at 21 years and 19 days, the third youngest. Despite achieving his at just 21 years and 101 days old, Šeško is only the fourth youngest to do so, trailing Erling Haaland (20 years and 82 days), Ferran Torres (20 years and 262 days) and Price. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to score a hat-trick in the Nations League Finals, his treble helping Portugal past Switzerland in the 2019 semi-finals.