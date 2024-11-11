Nations League all-time top scorers: Erling Haaland, Aleksandar Mitrović, Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo
Monday, November 11, 2024
Erling Haaland and Aleksandar Mitrović are the all-time top scorers in the UEFA Nations League and two of 14 players to net hat-tricks.
From Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in the semi-finals of the inaugural edition to Benjamin Šeško's scoring spree in September, the UEFA Nations League has had no shortage of memorable goals and goalscorers.
UEFA.com reveals the most prolific players in the competition's history.
Who are the Nations League's all-time top scorers?
15: Erling Haaland (Norway)
15: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)
10: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)
10: Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo)
10: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
9: Danel Sinani (Luxembourg)
9: Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
8: Teemu Pukki (Finland)
8: Stefan Mugoša (Montenegro)
8: Christian Eriksen (Denmark)
With a brace against Slovenia on 10 October, Haaland took his tally to 15 goals in just 13 Nations League outings, though Mitrović matched his tally just two days later. Haaland's two goals, pinpoint finishes that helped Norway to a 3-0 win, also crowned the 24-year-old as his country's all-time top scorer, breaking the record held by Jørgen Juve since 1934.
Who has scored a Nations League hat-trick?
Yura Movsisyan* (Armenia) vs Gibraltar, 16/11/2018
Haris Seferović (Switzerland) vs Belgium, 18/11/2018
James Forrest (Scotland) vs Israel, 20/11/2018
Arber Zeneli (Kosovo) vs Azerbaijan, 20/11/2018
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Switzerland, 05/06/2019
Erling Haaland (Norway) vs Romania, 11/10/2020
Eran Zahavi (Israel) vs Slovakia, 14/10/2020
Haris Vučkić (Slovenia) vs Moldova, 14/10/2020
Ferran Torres (Spain) vs Germany, 17/11/2020
Stefan Mugoša (Montenegro) vs Romania, 14/06/2022
Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) vs Sweden, 24/09/2022
Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) vs Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024
Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye) vs Iceland, 09/09/2024
Isaac Price (Northern Ireland) vs Bulgaria, 15/10/2024
*Denotes four goals scored
In October, Price became the 14th player to hit a hat-trick in the Nations League and, at 21 years and 19 days, the third youngest. Despite achieving his at just 21 years and 101 days old, Šeško is only the fourth youngest to do so, trailing Erling Haaland (20 years and 82 days), Ferran Torres (20 years and 262 days) and Price. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to score a hat-trick in the Nations League Finals, his treble helping Portugal past Switzerland in the 2019 semi-finals.