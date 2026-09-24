Nations League all-time top scorers: Erling Haaland, Aleksandar Mitrović, Cristiano Ronaldo, Vedat Muriqi, Romelu Lukaku
Thursday, September 24, 2026
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Erling Haaland is the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Nations League and one of 18 players to net hat-tricks.
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From Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in the semi-finals of the inaugural edition to Viktor Gyökeres' scoring spree in the 2024/25 campaign, the UEFA Nations League has had no shortage of memorable goals and goalscorers.
UEFA.com reveals the most prolific players in the competition's history.
Who are the Nations League's all-time top scorers?
21: Erling Haaland (Norway)
15: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)
15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
14: Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo)
13: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)
10: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)
9: Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
9: Christian Eriksen (Denmark)
9: Kylian Mbappé (France)
9: Danel Sinani (Luxembourg)
8: Memphis Depay (Netherlands)
8: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)
8: Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)
8: Stefan Mugoša (Montenegro)
8: Teemu Pukki (Finland)
8: Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia)
Haaland's two goals against Slovenia in 2024 crowned the Man City striker as his country's all-time top scorer, breaking the record held by Jørgen Juve since 1934, and he began the 2026-27 season with two goals against Denmark, taking his tally to 21 goals in just 16 Nations League outings.
Who has scored a Nations League hat-trick?
Yura Movsisyan* (Armenia) vs Gibraltar, 16/11/2018
Haris Seferović (Switzerland) vs Belgium, 18/11/2018
James Forrest (Scotland) vs Israel, 20/11/2018
Arber Zeneli (Kosovo) vs Azerbaijan, 20/11/2018
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Switzerland, 05/06/2019
Erling Haaland (Norway) vs Romania, 11/10/2020
Eran Zahavi (Israel) vs Slovakia, 14/10/2020
Haris Vučkić (Slovenia) vs Moldova, 14/10/2020
Ferran Torres (Spain) vs Germany, 17/11/2020
Stefan Mugoša (Montenegro) vs Romania, 14/06/2022
Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) vs Sweden, 24/09/2022
Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) vs Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024
Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye) vs Iceland, 09/09/2024
Isaac Price (Northern Ireland) vs Bulgaria, 15/10/2024
Erling Haaland (Norway) vs Kazakhstan, 17/11/2024
Viktor Gyökeres* (Sweden) vs Azerbaijan, 19/11/2024
Nikola Krstović (Montenegro) vs Türkiye, 19/11/2024
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) vs Iceland, 23/03/2025
*Denotes four goals scored
In total, 18 players have scored Nations League hat-tricks, with Kosovo's Muriqi the newest name on the list following his treble in Iceland in a League B/C play-off decider in March 2025. Haaland (20 years and 82 days), Ferran Torres (20 years and 262 days) are the youngest players to hit trebles in the competition, while Ronaldo is the only player to score a hat-trick in the Nations League Finals, his treble helping Portugal past Switzerland in the 2019 semi-finals.
Who has scored in the most successive Nations League games?
5: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia), 05/06/2022 – 12/10/2024
5: Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia), 12/06/2022 – 09/09/2024
4: Răzvan Marin (Romania), 06/09/2024 – 15/10/2024
4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia), 14/10/2020 – 09/06/2022
4: Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), 16/11/2024 – present
Serbia's Mitrović and Slovenia's Šeško are the only players to have scored in five consecutive Nations League matches. They also both grabbed a hat-trick during their hot streaks, Mitrović notching his against Sweden on 24 September 2022 while Šeško's treble came against Kazakhstan on 9 September 2024.