Nations League all-time top scorers: Erling Haaland, Aleksandar Mitrović, Cristiano Ronaldo, Vedat Muriqi, Romelu Lukaku

From Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in the semi-finals of the inaugural edition to Viktor Gyökeres' scoring spree in the 2024/25 campaign, the UEFA Nations League has had no shortage of memorable goals and goalscorers.

UEFA.com reveals the most prolific players in the competition's history.

Who are the Nations League's all-time top scorers?

21: Erling Haaland (Norway)

15: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)

15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

14: Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo)﻿﻿

13: ﻿Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)﻿

10﻿: ﻿Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

9: Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

9: Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

9: Kylian Mbappé (France)

9: Danel Sinani (Luxembourg)

8: Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

8: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

8: Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

8: Stefan Mugoša (Montenegro)

8: Teemu Pukki (Finland)

8: Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia)

Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrović celebrates a goal in the Nations League AFP via Getty Images

Haaland's two goals against Slovenia in 2024 crowned the Man City striker as his country's all-time top scorer, breaking the record held by Jørgen Juve since 1934, and he began the 2026-27 season with two goals against Denmark, taking his tally to 21 goals in just 16 Nations League outings.

Who has scored a Nations League hat-trick?

Yura Movsisyan* (Armenia) vs Gibraltar, 16/11/2018

Haris Seferović (Switzerland) vs Belgium, 18/11/2018

James Forrest (Scotland) vs Israel, 20/11/2018

Arber Zeneli (Kosovo) vs Azerbaijan, 20/11/2018

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Switzerland, 05/06/2019

Erling Haaland (Norway) vs Romania, 11/10/2020

Eran Zahavi (Israel) vs Slovakia, 14/10/2020

Haris Vučkić (Slovenia) vs Moldova, 14/10/2020

Ferran Torres (Spain) vs Germany, 17/11/2020

Stefan Mugoša (Montenegro) vs Romania, 14/06/2022

Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) vs Sweden, 24/09/2022

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) vs Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024

Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye) vs Iceland, 09/09/2024

Isaac Price (Northern Ireland) vs Bulgaria, 15/10/2024

Erling Haaland (Norway) vs Kazakhstan, 17/11/2024

Viktor Gyökeres* (Sweden) vs Azerbaijan, 19/11/2024

Nikola Krstović (Montenegro) vs Türkiye, 19/11/2024

Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) vs Iceland, 23/03/2025

*Denotes four goals scored

In total, 18 players have scored Nations League hat-tricks, with Kosovo's Muriqi the newest name on the list following his treble in Iceland in a League B/C play-off decider in March 2025. Haaland (20 years and 82 days), Ferran Torres (20 years and 262 days) are the youngest players to hit trebles in the competition, while Ronaldo is the only player to score a hat-trick in the Nations League Finals, his treble helping Portugal past Switzerland in the 2019 semi-finals.

Watch Ronaldo's semi-final hat-trick from 2019

Who has scored in the most successive Nations League games?

5: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia), 05/06/2022 – 12/10/2024

5: Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia), 12/06/2022 – 09/09/2024

4: Răzvan Marin (Romania), 06/09/2024 – 15/10/2024

4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia), 14/10/2020 – 09/06/2022

4: Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), 16/11/2024 – present

Serbia's Mitrović and Slovenia's Šeško are the only players to have scored in five consecutive Nations League matches. They also both grabbed a hat-trick during their hot streaks, Mitrović notching his against Sweden on 24 September 2022 while Šeško's treble came against Kazakhstan on 9 September 2024.