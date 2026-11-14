Nations League all-time top scorers: Erling Haaland, Viktor Gyökeres, Aleksandar Mitrović, Cristiano Ronaldo
Saturday, November 14, 2026
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Erling Haaland is the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Nations League and one of 19 players to net hat-tricks.
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From Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in the semi-finals of the inaugural edition to Viktor Gyökeres' scoring spree in the 2024/25 campaign, the UEFA Nations League has had no shortage of memorable goals and goalscorers.
We reveal the most prolific players in the competition's history.
Who are the Nations League's all-time top scorers?
23: Erling Haaland (Norway)
16: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)
15: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)
15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
14: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)
14: Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo)
13: Harry Kane (England)
10: Kylian Mbappé (France)
10: Danel Sinani (Luxembourg)
9: Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
9: Christian Eriksen (Denmark)
9: Orri Óskarsson (Iceland)
8: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)
8: Memphis Depay (Netherlands)
8: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)
8: Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)
8: Stefan Mugoša (Montenegro)
8: Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain)
8: Teemu Pukki (Finland)
8: Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia)
Erling Haaland's two goals against Slovenia in 2024 crowned the Manchester City striker as his country's all-time top scorer, breaking the record held by Jørgen Juve since 1934, and he began the 2026/27 season with two goals against Denmark and two in two games against Wales, taking his tally to 23 strikes in just 21 Nations League outings.
Who has scored a Nations League hat-trick?
Yura Movsisyan* (Armenia) vs Gibraltar, 16/11/2018
Haris Seferović (Switzerland) vs Belgium, 18/11/2018
James Forrest (Scotland) vs Israel, 20/11/2018
Arber Zeneli (Kosovo) vs Azerbaijan, 20/11/2018
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Switzerland, 05/06/2019
Erling Haaland (Norway) vs Romania, 11/10/2020
Eran Zahavi (Israel) vs Slovakia, 14/10/2020
Haris Vučkić (Slovenia) vs Moldova, 14/10/2020
Ferran Torres (Spain) vs Germany, 17/11/2020
Stefan Mugoša (Montenegro) vs Romania, 14/06/2022
Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) vs Sweden, 24/09/2022
Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) vs Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024
Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye) vs Iceland, 09/09/2024
Isaac Price (Northern Ireland) vs Bulgaria, 15/10/2024
Erling Haaland (Norway) vs Kazakhstan, 17/11/2024
Viktor Gyökeres* (Sweden) vs Azerbaijan, 19/11/2024
Nikola Krstović (Montenegro) vs Türkiye, 19/11/2024
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) vs Iceland, 23/03/2025
Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) vs San Marino, 26/09/2026
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) vs Romania, 02/10/2026
Tijjani Reijnders (Netherlands) vs Greece, 13/11/2026
Andri Gudjohnsen (Iceland) vs Bulgaria, 13/11/2026
*Denotes four goals scored
In total, 21 different players have scored Nations League hat-tricks, with Tijjani Reijnders and Andri Gudjohnsen the latest to join the club in November 2026. Haaland (20 years and 82 days) is the youngest player to hit a treble in the competition, and the sole to score two, while Ronaldo boasts the unique achievement of a hat-trick in the Nations League finals, his treble helping Portugal past Switzerland in the 2019 semi-finals.
Who has scored in the most successive Nations League games?
8: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), 14/10/2024 – present
6: Harry Kane (England), 17/11/2024 – present
5: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia), 05/06/2022 – 12/10/2024
5: Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia), 12/06/2022 – 09/09/2024
4: Erling Haaland (Norway), 14/11/2024 - 27/09/2026
4: João Félix (Portugal), 18/11/2024 – 01/10/2026
4: Anthony Gordon (England), 17/11/2024 – 13/11/2026
4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia), 14/10/2020 – 09/06/2022
4: Răzvan Marin (Romania), 06/09/2024 – 15/10/2024
4: Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), 16/11/2024 – 23/03/2025
4: Michael Olise (France), 28/09/2026 – present
Viktor Gyökeres' goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina made him the first player in Nations League history to score in six consecutive games, and he extended his run to eight after then finding the net against Romania and – once again – Bosnia and Herzegovina.
His streak began in a 3-0 win in Estonia in October 2024, before he also scored against Slovakia and Azerbaijan – where he bagged four – in League C. He kept the sequence going in League B to start the 2026/27 campaign, registering at home against Romania and Poland before hitting the record-breaking goal in Zenica on 2 October.
The Arsenal forward made it seven in a row three days later, notching the only goal in Sweden's 1-0 win in Romania, before keeping the run alive with two penalties against Bosnia and Herzegovina in November.