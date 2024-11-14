2024/25 UEFA Nations League knockout stage and play-off draw

The 2024/25 UEFA Nations League knockout stage and play-off draws will take place in Nyon, Switzerland, from midday CET on Friday 22 November.

Full draw procedure

What draws will be taking place?

There will be four draws in all:

League C/D play-offs: This will determine the two play-off ties taking place between the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C and the two runners-up from League D.

League B/C play-offs: This will determine the four promotion/relegation play-off ties taking place between the third-ranked teams from League B and the runners-up from League C.

League A/B play-offs: This will determine the four promotion/relegation play-off ties taking place between the third-ranked teams from League A and the runners-up from League B.

League A knockout stage: This will determine the four quarter-final ties taking place between the League A group winners and runners-up. It will also determine the June semi-finals.

How will the draws work?

League C/D play-offs

The first draw will determine the League C/D play-offs. The two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C will be seeded and placed in Pot 1. They will then be drawn against one of the two runners-up from League D, who are in placed in Pot 2. The teams from Pot 2 are drawn first and placed into the first available positions. Once both unseeded teams have been drawn, the two Pot 1 teams complete the play-off pairs. The Pot 1 teams will play at home in the second legs.

League B/C play-offs

The second draw determines the League B/C play-off pairings. The four third-placed teams from League B are seeded and form Pot 1, with the four runners-up from League C in Pot 2. The teams from Pot 2 are drawn first, with the seeded Pot 1 teams then drawn to complete the play-off ties. The Pot 1 teams will play at home in the second legs.

In accordance with the relevant decision of the UEFA Executive Committee, Ukraine and Belarus cannot be drawn against each other, should both teams enter the draw in question.

League A/B play-offs

The third draw determines the League A/B play-off pairings. The four third-placed teams from League A are seeded and form Pot 1, with the four runners-up from League B in Pot 2. The teams from Pot 2 are drawn first, with the seeded Pot 1 teams then drawn to complete the play-off ties. The Pot 1 teams will play at home in the second legs.

League A knockout stage

The fourth and final draw determines the composition of the League A knockout stage. To draw the quarter-final pairings, the four League A group winners are seeded and placed in Pot 1. The four runners-up form Pot 2 and are drawn first. The Pot 1 teams are drawn subsequently, with the restriction that group winners cannot be drawn against the runner-up they already faced during the league phase.

For the semi-final draw, another pot is prepared, containing four placeholders that represent the quarter-final winners. The placeholder drawn first will be the home team of the first semi-final. The second team drawn will be the home team of the other semi-final. The placeholder drawn in third position will be the away team of the first pairing, and the last placeholder drawn completes the remaining pairing.

When are the play-off matches?

The League B/C play-offs and League A/B play-offs, as well as the League A quarter-finals, will in principle all take place on 20 and 23 March 2025.

The League A semi-finals will take place on 4 and 5 June, with the match for third place and final to follow on Sunday 8 June.

The League C/D play-offs will take place on Thursday 26 and Tuesday 31 March 2026.