Nations League final standings: Who made the quarter-finals? Who's been promoted? Who's been relegated? Who's in the play-offs?

Thursday, November 21, 2024

UEFA.com rounds up the various UEFA Nations League promotions, relegations and play-off contenders following the conclusion of the league phase.

Wales beat Iceland to secure promotion to League A in the Nations League
Wales beat Iceland to secure promotion to League A in the Nations League PA Images via Getty Images

The league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League has concluded, with the quarter-finals line-up confirmed and various teams having earned promotion, suffered relegation or secured a play-off berth.

2024/25 Nations League at a glance

Through to quarter-finals: Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain﻿
Promoted to League A: Czechia, England, Norway, Wales
Relegated to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Poland, Switzerland
Promoted to League B: North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Romania, Sweden
Relegated to League C: Albania, Finland, Kazakhstan, Montenegro
Promoted to League C: Moldova, San Marino
Relegated to League D: Azerbaijan, Lithuania
League A/B play-offs: Austria, Belgium, Greece, Hungary, Scotland, Serbia, Türkiye, Ukraine
League B/C play-offs: Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iceland, Kosovo, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Slovenia
League C/D play-offs: Gibraltar, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta

Last updated: 21 November, midday CET.

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

League A

Final standings: How does it work?

1st Advance to quarter-finals
2nd Advance to quarter-finals
3rd League A/B play-offs
4th Relegated to League B

Group A1

Portugal are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Croatia are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Scotland will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Poland are relegated to League B.

Group A2

France are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Italy are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Belgium will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Israel are relegated to League B.

Group A3

Germany are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Netherlands are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Hungary will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Bosnia and Herzegovina are relegated to League B.

Group A4

Spain are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Denmark are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Serbia will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Switzerland are relegated to League B.

League B

Final standings: How does it work?

1st Promoted to League A
2nd League A/B play-offs﻿
3rd League B/C play-offs﻿﻿
4th Relegated to League C

Group B1

Czechia are promoted to League A.
Ukraine will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Georgia will contest the League B/C play-offs.
Albania are relegated to League C.

Group B2

England are promoted to League A.
Greece will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Republic of Ireland will contest the League B/C play-offs.﻿
Finland are relegated to League C.

Group B3

Norway are promoted to League A.
Austria will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Slovenia will contest the League B/C play-offs.﻿
Kazakhstan are relegated to League C.

Group B4

Wales are promoted to League A.
Türkiye will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Iceland will contest the League B/C play-offs.
Montenegro are relegated to League C.  

League C

Final standings: How does it work?

1st Promoted to League B
2nd League B/C play-offs﻿﻿﻿
3rd Remain in League C
4th Two lowest-ranked relegated to League D; two best-ranked contest League C/D play-offs﻿﻿

Group C1

Sweden are promoted to League B.
Slovakia will contest the League B/C play-offs.
Estonia will remain in League C.
Azerbaijan are relegated to League D.

Group C2

Romania are promoted to League B.
Kosovo will contest the League B/C play-offs.
Cyprus will remain in League C.﻿
Lithuania are relegated to League D.

Group C3

Northern Ireland are promoted to League B.
Bulgaria will contest the League B/C play-offs.
Belarus will remain in League C.
Luxembourg will contest the League C/D play-offs.

Group C4

North Macedonia are promoted to League B.
Armenia will contest the League B/C play-offs.
Faroe Islands will remain in League C.
Latvia will contest the League C/D play-offs.﻿

League D

Final standings: How does it work?

1st Promoted to League C
2nd League C/D play-offs
3rd Remain in League D

Group D1

San Marino are promoted to League C.
Gibraltar will contest the League C/D play-offs.
Liechtenstein ﻿will remain in League D.

Group D2

Moldova are promoted to League C.
Malta will contest the League C/D play-offs.
Andorra will remain in League D.

