Nations League final standings: Who made the quarter-finals? Who's been promoted? Who's been relegated? Who's in the play-offs?

The league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League has concluded, with the quarter-finals line-up confirmed and various teams having earned promotion, suffered relegation or secured a play-off berth.

2024/25 Nations League at a glance Through to quarter-finals: Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain﻿

Promoted to League A: Czechia, England, Norway, Wales

Relegated to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Poland, Switzerland

Promoted to League B: North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Romania, Sweden

Relegated to League C: Albania, Finland, Kazakhstan, Montenegro

Promoted to League C: Moldova, San Marino

Relegated to League D: Azerbaijan, Lithuania

League A/B play-offs: Austria, Belgium, Greece, Hungary, Scotland, Serbia, Türkiye, Ukraine

League B/C play-offs: Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iceland, Kosovo, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Slovenia

League C/D play-offs: Gibraltar, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta

Last updated: 21 November, midday CET.

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Final standings: How does it work? 1st Advance to quarter-finals

2nd Advance to quarter-finals

3rd League A/B play-offs

4th Relegated to League B

Group A1

Portugal are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Croatia are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Scotland will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Poland are relegated to League B.

Group A2

France are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Italy are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Belgium will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Israel are relegated to League B.

Group A3

Germany are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Netherlands are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Hungary will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are relegated to League B.

Group A4

Spain are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Denmark are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Serbia will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Switzerland are relegated to League B.

Final standings: How does it work? 1st Promoted to League A

2nd League A/B play-offs﻿

3rd League B/C play-offs﻿﻿

4th Relegated to League C

Group B1

Czechia are promoted to League A.

Ukraine will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Georgia will contest the League B/C play-offs.

Albania are relegated to League C.

Group B2

England are promoted to League A.

Greece will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Republic of Ireland will contest the League B/C play-offs.﻿

Finland are relegated to League C.

Group B3

Norway are promoted to League A.

Austria will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Slovenia will contest the League B/C play-offs.﻿

Kazakhstan are relegated to League C.

Group B4

Wales are promoted to League A.

Türkiye will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Iceland will contest the League B/C play-offs.

Montenegro are relegated to League C.

Final standings: How does it work? 1st Promoted to League B

2nd League B/C play-offs﻿﻿﻿

3rd Remain in League C

4th Two lowest-ranked relegated to League D; two best-ranked contest League C/D play-offs﻿﻿

Group C1

Sweden are promoted to League B.

Slovakia will contest the League B/C play-offs.

Estonia will remain in League C.

Azerbaijan are relegated to League D.

Group C2

Romania are promoted to League B.

Kosovo will contest the League B/C play-offs.

Cyprus will remain in League C.﻿

Lithuania are relegated to League D.

Group C3

Northern Ireland are promoted to League B.

Bulgaria will contest the League B/C play-offs.

Belarus will remain in League C.

Luxembourg will contest the League C/D play-offs.

Group C4

North Macedonia are promoted to League B.

Armenia will contest the League B/C play-offs.

Faroe Islands will remain in League C.

Latvia will contest the League C/D play-offs.﻿

Final standings: How does it work? 1st Promoted to League C

2nd League C/D play-offs

3rd Remain in League D

Group D1

San Marino are promoted to League C.

Gibraltar will contest the League C/D play-offs.

Liechtenstein ﻿will remain in League D.

Group D2

Moldova are promoted to League C.

Malta will contest the League C/D play-offs.

Andorra will remain in League D.