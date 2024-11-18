UEFA Nations League Matchday 6 Monday round-up: Croatia and Denmark complete quarter-final line-up

Draws in Split and Leskovac were enough for Croatia and Denmark to secure the final spots in the League A quarter-finals.

Quarter-final line-up Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain

UEFA.com rounds up the Monday action from Matchday 6 of the Nations League.

Full schedule

Monday's matches

Joško Gvardiol’s second half equaliser earned Croatia a spot in the last eight of the Nations League. João Félix’s crisp finish gave Portugal the lead inside 33 minutes, but Zlatko Dalić’s substitutions inspired a second half turnaround from the hosts. Kristijan Jakić’s excellent cross found Gvardiol at the far post in the 65th minute and the defender's confident finish placed qualification back in their hands.

Denmark held firm to guarantee their place in the Nations League quarter-finals against Serbia in Leskovac. The hosts created the better chances, with Kasper Schmeichel denying Dušan Vlahović in both halves, while Aleksandar Mitrović's acrobatic clearance off the line denied Mikkel Damsgaard at the other end. Serbia had Strahinja Pavlović sent off for two bookings late on and had to settle for a place in the League A/B play-offs as they were unable to find the breakthrough.

Andy Robertson’s stoppage-time header saved Scotland from direct relegation from League A as a 2-1 win in Poland sent them to the play-offs instead. John McGinn gave the visitors an early lead and Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay could have added a second but each hit the woodwork. The hosts levelled through Kamil Piątkowski’s spectacular strike from the edge of the box, but Robertson’s late header confirmed Poland's relegation from League A.

Highlights: Poland 1-2 Scotland

Best of the rest

San Marino earned promotion to League C as they came from behind to secure a 3-1 win – their largest ever – in Liechtenstein.

Spain, already confirmed as group winners, protected their unbeaten record in Group A4 with a dramatic 3-2 home win over Switzerland, Bryan Zaragoza converting a decisive penalty in stoppage time.

Northern Ireland won promotion to League B despite ceding a two-goal advantage in their 2-2 draw in Luxembourg.

Monday's Results

A1 Croatia 1-1 Portugal, Poland 1-2 Scotland

A4 Serbia 0-0 Denmark, Spain 3-2 Switzerland

C2 Kosovo 1-0 Lithuania, Romania 4-1 Cyprus

C3 Bulgaria 1-1 Belarus, Luxembourg 2-2 Northern Ireland

D1 Liechtenstein 1-3 San Marino

Tuedsay's fixtures

A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands, Hungary vs Germany

B1 Albania vs Ukraine, Czechia vs Georgia

B4 Montenegro vs Türkiye, Wales vs Iceland

C1 Slovakia vs Estonia, Sweden vs Azerbaijan

D2 Malta vs Andorra

All kick-offs 20:45 CET.

Sunday's matches

Two Adrien Rabiot headers helped France clinch the two-goal win they needed to pip Italy to first place in Group A2. The midfielder opened the scoring before Lucas Digne's spectacular free-kick went in via Azzurri goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Andrea Cambiaso's composed finish then restored the hosts to top spot before half-time, but Rabiot met a Digne cross with 25 minutes remaining to secure first place for Didier Deschamps' side, whose qualification for the quarter-finals – like Italy's – was assured before kick-off.

Highlights: Italy 1-3 France

England returned to League A with an emphatic victory in Lee Carsley's final game as interim manager. After a goalless first half, the hosts found the net through five different scorers in the second, with four players claiming their first international goal.

The visitors' stern defensive effort was undermined shortly into the second period as Liam Scales was shown a second yellow card after conceding a penalty, which Harry Kane converted. England quickly added two more goals via Anthony Gordon and Conor Gallagher, before Jarrod Bowen registered with his first touch and debutant Taylor Harwood-Bellis headed in a delightful Jude Bellingham cross.

Highlights: England 5-0 Republic of Ireland

An Erling Haaland hat-trick helped Norway seal promotion to League A as they outmatched Kazakhstan in Oslo. The 24-year-old, who now leads the Nations League top scorer race, showed his striker's instincts as he followed in Antonio Nusa's shot to open the scoring in the 23rd minute, before doubling his tally with a header.

Alexander Sørloth finished tidily for the hosts' third of the first half and Haaland completed his treble in the second, converting a right-footed strike from outside the box. A delightful curled shot from Nusa found the far corner five minutes later to cap the victory.

Highlights: Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan

Best of the rest

Debutant Yarden Shua's late clincher earned Israel a 1-0 win against Belgium, but it was not enough to prevent them from being relegated to League B.

Despite taking their tally to 15 points in Group B2 after their 2-0 away win against Finland, Greece are play-off bound after finishing as runners-up to England.

Austria will contest the League A/B play-offs after a 1-1 draw with Slovenia left them second in Group B3.

Sunday's results

A2 Israel 1-0 Belgium, Italy 1-3 France

B2 England 5-0 Republic of Ireland, Finland 0-2 Greece

B3 Austria 1-1 Slovenia, Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan

C4 Latvia 1-2 Armenia, North Macedonia 1-0 Faroe Islands