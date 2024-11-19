Nations League quarter-finals: Last eight confirmed ahead of knockout stage draw
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Article summary
The inaugural UEFA Nations League quarter-final line-up is now confirmed.
The line-up for the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals is now confirmed.
Nations League quarter-finalists
Croatia
Denmark
France*
Germany*
Italy
Netherlands
Portugal*
Spain*
*Seeded as group winners
Germany and holders Spain booked their last-eight places back in October with two matches to spare. The other two former winners, Portugal and France, sealed their spots on Matchday 5 alongside Italy and the Netherlands. Croatia and Denmark completed the line-up with draws in their final outings.
The quarter-final ties will be decided during the knockout stage and play-off draws, which take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 22 November.
The four League A group winners will be seeded and placed in Pot 1. The four runners-up form Pot 2 and are drawn first. The Pot 1 teams are drawn subsequently, with the restriction that group winners cannot be drawn against the runner-up they already faced during the league phase.