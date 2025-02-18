Nations League play-offs: Fixtures, dates, promotion and relegation, rules

The 2024/25 UEFA Nations League play-off ties will be used to determine the league allocation of participating teams for the next edition of the competition, and which teams will be promoted and relegated.

Teams play ties home and away.

Nations League play-off fixtures

*All kick-off times CET

League A/B play-offs

First legs (20 March 2025)

Türkiye vs Hungary (18:00)

Ukraine vs Belgium (21:00)

Austria vs Serbia (21:00)

Greece vs Scotland (21:00)

Sunday 23 March 2025

Hungary vs Türkiye (18:00)

Belgium vs Ukraine (21:00)

Serbia vs Austria (18:00)

Scotland vs Greece (18:00)

League B/C play-offs



Thursday 20 March 2025

Kosovo vs Iceland (21:00)

Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland (21:00)

Armenia vs Georgia (18:00)

Slovakia vs Slovenia (21:00)

Sunday 23 March 2025

Iceland vs Kosovo﻿ (18:00)

Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria﻿ (21:00)

Georgia vs Armenia﻿ (15:00)

Slovenia vs Slovakia (18:00)



League C/D play-offs

Thursday 26 March 2026

Gibraltar vs Latvia (18:00)

Malta vs Luxembourg (18:00)

Tuesday 31 March 2026

Latvia vs Gibraltar﻿ (18:00)

Luxembourg vs Malta (18:00)

Extra time and penalties? If teams are level after 180 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played at the end of the second leg. If teams are still level after extra time, a penalty shoot-out determines the winner.

What are the Nations League play-offs for?

League A/B play-offs

These are contested by the four third-ranked teams from League A and the four runners-up from League B. Teams from League B play the first leg at home. The winners of each tie will be in League A in the next edition, the defeated teams in League B.

League B/C play-offs

These are contested by the four third-ranked teams from League B and the four runners-up from League C. Teams from League C play the first leg at home. The winners of each tie will be in League B in the next edition, the defeated teams in League C.

League C/D play-offs

These are contested by the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C and the two runners-up from League D. Teams from League D play the first leg at home. The winners of each tie will be in League C in the next edition, the defeated teams in League D.

If any of the teams due to participate in the League C/D play-offs qualify for the European Qualifier play-offs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in March 2026, the League C/D play-offs are not played. In that instance, the teams ranked 46th and 47th in the interim overall UEFA Nations League rankings (see Article 19) remain in League C, and the teams ranked 50th and 51st remain in League D.