Nations League play-offs: Results, promotion and relegation

Belgium and Greece pulled off stirring second-leg comebacks to seal places in League A alongside Serbia and Türkiye as the UEFA Nations League play-offs for League A/B and League B/C concluded.

Who will line up in which League after play-offs? League A: Belgium, Greece, Serbia, Türkiye

League B: Austria, Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo, Republic of Ireland, Slovenia, Scotland, Ukraine

League C: Armenia, Bulgaria, Iceland, Slovakia

Konstantinos Karetsas, 17, was among the scorers as Greece overcame a home defeat to complete a 3-1 aggregate triumph against Scotland and seal their promotion, while consigning their opponents to League B.

Belgium recovered a two-goal deficit against Ukraine to preserve their League A status, while Serbia held off ten-man Austria with a 2-0 home win to do the same. Türkiye wrapped up a 6-1 aggregate victory against Hungary to secure promotion.

In the League B/C play-offs, Kosovo and Georgia were comfortable victors, while the Republic of Ireland edged past Bulgaria. Slovenia vs Slovakia went to extra time in Ljubljana before Adam Gnezda Čerin scored the only goal of the tie for the hosts.

Nations League play-off fixtures and results

League A/B play-offs

First legs: 20 March 2025

Türkiye 3-1 Hungary

Ukraine 3-1 Belgium

Austria 1-1 Serbia

Greece 0-1 Scotland

Second legs: 23 March 2025

Hungary 0-3 Türkiye (agg: 1-6)

Belgium 3-0 Ukraine (agg: 4-3)

Serbia 2-0 Austria (agg: 3-1)

Scotland 0-3 Greece (agg: 1-3)

League B/C play-offs



First legs: 20 March 2025

Kosovo 2-1 Iceland

Bulgaria 1-2 Republic of Ireland

Armenia 0-3 Georgia

Slovakia 0-0 Slovenia

Second legs: 23 March 2025

Iceland 1-3 Kosovo (agg: 2-5)

Republic of Ireland 2-1 Bulgaria (agg: 4-2)

Georgia 6-1 Armenia﻿ (agg: 9-1)

Slovenia 1-0 Slovakia, aet (agg: 1-0)

League C/D play-offs

First legs: 26 March 2026

Gibraltar vs Latvia (18:00)

Malta vs Luxembourg (18:00)

Second legs: 31 March 2026

Latvia vs Gibraltar﻿ (18:00)

Luxembourg vs Malta (18:00)

Extra time and penalties? If teams were level after 180 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time were played at the end of the second leg. If teams had still been level after extra time, a penalty shoot-out would have determined the winner.

What are the Nations League play-offs for?

The play-offs determine the league allocation of participating teams for the next edition of the competition.

League A/B play-offs

These were contested by the four third-ranked teams from League A and the four runners-up from League B. Teams from League B played the first leg at home. The winners of each tie will be in League A in the next edition, the defeated teams in League B.

League B/C play-offs

These were contested by the four third-ranked teams from League B and the four runners-up from League C. Teams from League C played the first leg at home. The winners of each tie will be in League B in the next edition, the defeated teams in League C.

League C/D play-offs

These are contested by the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C and the two runners-up from League D. Teams from League D play the first leg at home. The winners of each tie will be in League C in the next edition, the defeated teams in League D.

If any of the teams due to participate in the League C/D play-offs qualify for the European Qualifier play-offs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in March 2026, the League C/D play-offs are not played. In that instance, the teams ranked 46th and 47th in the interim overall UEFA Nations League rankings (see Article 19) remain in League C, and the teams ranked 50th and 51st remain in League D.