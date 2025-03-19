Netherlands vs Spain Nations League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Netherlands and Spain meet in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Thursday 20 March.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 20 March (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Feijenoord 'De Kuip', Rotterdam

What: UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg

Predicted team line-ups

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Timber, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Hato; Gravenberch, Reijnders, De Jong; Simons, Brobbey, Gakpo

Spain: Unai Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Le Normand, Cucurella; Pedri, Zubimendi, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Netherlands vs Spain build-up

Form guide

Netherlands (most recent match first): DWLDDW

Spain (most recent match first): WWWWWD

Expert prediction

What the coaches say

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands coach: "This is a big game with a lot of history. Everyone is looking forward to it. Both teams want to play good, offensive football, so I expect two fantastic clashes."

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "We want to have a great quarter-final and reach the Final Four, but let's not forget that Netherlands is one of the best teams in Europe. Their players are going to demand the highest level from us. It's going to be very tough."

How do the Nations League quarter-finals work? Getty Images The group winners and runners-up from League A have reached the quarter-final stage of the Nations League. Ties will take place across two legs, each side playing home and away, with the winners progressing to the Final Four in June 2025. The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025 to decide who contests the final and the third-place match on Sunday 8.

