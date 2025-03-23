Nations League quarter-finals: Spain hold nerve to beat Netherlands, reach final four

Spain's hopes of retaining their UEFA Nations League crown are still alive after Pedri struck the winning penalty in a shoot-out following an epic quarter-final tie against the Netherlands ended 5-5 on aggregate.

Key moments 8' Oyarzabal converts precise penalty

54' Depay powers in emphatic spot kick

67' Oyarzabal finishes off Spain counter

79' Maatsen equalises with fierce effort

103' Yamal curls in delightful strike

109' Sub Simons levels from spot

Pens Unai Simón denies Malen

Pens Pedri curls in decisive kick

Match in brief: Holders pushed all the way

Just as in the 2-2 first leg draw in Rotterdam, La Roja began on the front foot and were ahead inside eight minutes through Mikel Oyarzabal. The Real Sociedad man had been impeded in the box by Jan Paul van Hecke and slotted a precise penalty low into the bottom corner.

Mikel Oyarzabal converts the first of his double Getty Images

Bart Verbruggen thwarted Nico Williams shortly afterwards, and gradually the Oranje grew into it. By half-time Ronald Koeman's men were firmly in the ascendancy and nine minutes into the second period they were level as Memphis Depay marked his 100th cap with an emphatic penalty after being brought down by Robin Le Normand.

Midway through the second half and Oyarzabal put the reigning champions in front once again, nodding in the rebound after his initial chip was blocked by Verbruggen. With time running out, Netherlands boss Koeman made a trio of attacking changes, and two of them – Noa Lang and Xavi Simons – combined to tee up debutant Ian Maatsen for a fine equaliser.

Ian Maatsen's fierce effort forced extra time AFP via Getty Images

In to extra time and the hosts hit the front again through Lamine Yamal's trickery, only for the Oranje to peg back the hosts for a third time after the break – another spot kick, this time courtesy of Simons.

Unai Simón conceded that spot kick, but made amends in sudden death in the shoot-out as he guessed correctly to stop Donyell Malen's effort. Pedri confidently converted his penalty to send La Roja into the final four.

Pedri steers in the decisive shoot-out kick AFP via Getty Images

As it happened: Spain 3-3 Netherlands (agg: 5-5, 5-4 pens)

Graham Hunter, match reporter

It's sad that one of these two valiant, daring teams had to depart. In the end, Spain's long-time record of winning shoot-outs continues – they are technically superb. The Netherlands really gave us a tie for the ages, but the holders march on – partly thanks to their captain's save; mostly because Pedri is a diamond.

Reaction

Luis De la Fuente, Spain head coach, speaking to TVE: "We feel great excitement. It was a match that could have been a European Championship final. We were at a level we could recognise. We have the same feeling we had [at EURO 2024]. It was two teams with similar characteristics, because we play on the attack. The fans must have enjoyed it a lot. We're going to enjoy another Final Four with three [former] world champions and one EURO [2016] winner."

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands head coach: "We both should have gone through, but only one could have. It was an intense tie decided by a bit of luck. I'm very proud of the players. We reacted to three Spain goals. We did our best and played with maximum intensity. We would have liked to qualify, of course. The start was difficult and we didn't press well. But we showed a very strong mentality throughout the match because we reacted to their goals. We were eliminated, but we also gained a lot because of the way we played."

Key stats

Oyarzabal's double took his tally to nine in all competitions under coach Luis de la Fuente.

Spain extended their unbeaten Nations League streak to 11 matches (W7 D4).

La Roja have not lost in almost two years of competitive internationals, stretching back to a 2-0 EURO 2024 qualifying defeat by Scotland in March 2023.

Depay became the tenth man to make 100 appearances for the Netherlands.

Line-ups

Spain: Unai Simón; Mingueza (Porro 94), Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Olmo (Pedri 84), Zubimendi (Aleix García 106), Fabián Ruiz (Merino 84); Yamal, Oyarzabal (Torres 69), Williams (Álex Baena 117)

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Geertruida (Malen 78), Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Maatsen; Reijnders (Koopmeiners 110), Kluivert (Simons 78), De Jong (Taylor 106); Frimpong, Depay (Brobbey 101), Gakpo (Lang 78)