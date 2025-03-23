2024/25 UEFA Nations League finals line-up complete: All you need to know

The fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League finals takes place in Germany from 4-8 June.

What are the Nations League finals fixtures?

Semi-finals

4 June: Germany vs Portugal (Munich Football Arena)

5 June: Spain vs France (Stuttgart Arena)

Third-place match (8 June)

The two defeated semi-finalists play off for third place (Stuttgart Arena, 15:00 CET)

Final (8 June)

Germany/Portugal vs Spain/France (Munich Football Arena)

All kick-offs 20:45 CET unless otherwise stated.

Where are the Nations League finals?

The UEFA Executive Committee chose the winners of the quarter-final between Italy and Germany as the provisional hosts for the four-team final tournament. Germany's quarter-final triumph means that the two designated stadiums in Munich and Stuttgart have been selected to stage the games.

Who qualified for the Nations League finals?

France, Germany, Portugal and Spain qualified after winning their two-legged quarter-final ties, concluding on Sunday 23 March.

2024/25 overall rankings

How do the Nations League finals work?

The semi-finals are scheduled for Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025. The winners advance to the final on Sunday 8 June, while the two beaten semi-finalists will contest the third-place match earlier the same day﻿.

How to buy Nations League tickets

More information on the ticket sales for the UEFA Nations League finals will be communicated in due course.

Where to watch the Nations League finals

Partners in Europe and across the globe are broadcasting the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League finals. Find your local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

What changes were made for the 2024/25 Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League was expanded to include a new knockout round taking place in March 2025, thereby creating continuity between the group phase ending in November and the finals played in June.

The League A group winners and runners-up participated in home-and-away quarter-finals, with the winners of these ties qualifying for the finals.

The fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B were automatically relegated to League B and C respectively. The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams in League C, meanwhile, were relegated to League D.

The four group winners in Leagues B and C, as well as the two group winners in League D, were automatically promoted to Leagues A, B and C respectively.

The third-ranked teams of League A and the runners-up of League B, as well as the third-ranked teams of League B and the runners-up of League C, played home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs.

There will also be play-offs between the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C and the two runners-up from League D.

The expansion of the UEFA Nations League into the International Match Calendar window of March concerned only a select number of teams with the remaining teams starting the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Previous Nations League finals NurPhoto via Getty Images 2019: ﻿Portugal 1-0 Netherlands (Porto)

2021: France 2-1 Spain (Milan)

2023: Croatia 0-0 Spain (aet, Spain win 5-4 on pens, Rotterdam)

How does the 2024/25 Nations League affect qualifying for the World Cup?

The 12 group runners-up from the European Qualifiers will participate in the play-offs for the World Cup finals along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League that did not finish their European Qualifiers group stage in first or second place.

The 16 teams who enter the play-offs will be drawn into four play-off paths, with four teams in each. Play-off matches will be played in single-leg semi-finals followed by single-leg finals within the same international window in March 2026.

What is the Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League was devised to minimise meaningless friendlies and give nations competitive encounters with equally ranked teams.

Teams from all the European associations compete in a league structure featuring promotion and relegation. In the first edition of the tournament, they were divided into 12 teams in League A, 12 in League B, 14 in League C and 16 in League D.

The 2024/25 edition began with 16 teams in Leagues A, B and C, and six in League D.