UEFA Nations League finals to be held in Germany
Sunday, March 23, 2025
The 2024/25 UEFA Nations League finals will take place in Munich and Stuttgart.
Germany will host the men's 2024/25 UEFA Nations League finals from 4 to 8 June 2025.
In December 2024, the UEFA Executive Committee designated the winners of the quarter-final between Italy and Germany as the provisional hosts for the four-team final tournament.
Following Germany's victory over Italy across two legs, it is now confirmed that Munich and Stuttgart will host the finals.
2024/25 UEFA Nations League finals match schedule
Semi-finals
Germany vs Portugal – 4 June, 20:45 CET, Munich Football Arena
Spain vs France – 5 June, 20:45 CET, Stuttgart Arena
Third-place match
The two defeated semi-finalists will compete for third place on 8 June at 15:00 CET, Stuttgart Arena.
Final
The two semi-final winners will play in the final on 8 June at 20:45 CET, Munich Football Arena.
