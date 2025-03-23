UEFA Nations League finals to be held in Germany

Germany will host the men's 2024/25 UEFA Nations League finals from 4 to 8 June 2025.

In December 2024, the UEFA Executive Committee designated the winners of the quarter-final between Italy and Germany as the provisional hosts for the four-team final tournament.

Following Germany's victory over Italy across two legs, it is now confirmed that Munich and Stuttgart will host the finals.

2024/25 UEFA Nations League finals match schedule

Semi-finals

Germany vs Portugal – 4 June, 20:45 CET, Munich Football Arena

Spain vs France – 5 June, 20:45 CET, Stuttgart Arena

Third-place match

The two defeated semi-finalists will compete for third place on 8 June at 15:00 CET, Stuttgart Arena.

Final

The two semi-final winners will play in the final on 8 June at 20:45 CET, Munich Football Arena.

Further details regarding ticket sales will be announced in due course.