Nations League quarter-finals: France beat Croatia on penalties to reach finals

Goals from Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé gave the hosts a 2-0 win on the night, sending the tie to a deciding penalty shoot-out.

Key moments 52' Olise scores from free-kick

80' Dembélé first-time strike levels tie 120' France win penalty shoot-out 5-4

Match in brief: France come from behind to win on penalties

France coach Didier Deschamps made five changes to the starting line-up that lost 2-0 in Split and his rotated side started on the front foot, with Manu Koné providing a warning sign just three minutes in with a header from Ousmane Dembélé's cross which flew over the crossbar.

That early chance was a sign of things to come, as France continued to create opportunities but struggled to get shots on target as Croatia limited any sightings of goal for their opponents.

Kylian Mbappé shot wide following an athletic turn in the box and Aurélien Tchouaméni headed over from a corner as the hosts continued to dominate possession.

It took until the 38th minute for Dominik Livaković to be tested though; the Croatia goalkeeper pulling off an outstanding save with his outstretched leg to deny Bradley Barcola, who had got onto the end of a superb pass from Michael Olise.

Shortly after the interval, France finally broke the deadlock after winning a free-kick just outside the Croatia penalty area. Olise curled the set piece over the wall and beyond Livaković to reduce the deficit to one goal.

France continued to push forward, with Mbappé going agonisingly close to equalising with a fierce strike that went narrowly wide.

France's much-needed second came with ten minutes of normal time remaining, when goalscorer Olise turned creator - cutting the ball back to Dembélé, who struck it first time to level the tie on aggregate at 2-2.

The match went to extra time and Livaković performed further heroics in the Croatia goal, saving a string of fine efforts from Désiré Doué and Mbappé, but neither side could find a deciding goal.

A dramatic penalty shoot-out unfolded, as Mike Maignan saved from Martin Baturina and Josip Stanišić, leaving Dayot Upamecano to score France's final penalty - the hosts winning the shoot-out 5-4 to progress to the final four.

As it happened: France 2-0 Croatia (agg: 2-2, 5-4 pens)

Alex Clementson, match reporter

It was a two-legged tie of two distinct halves. While Croatia were commanding in the first leg, France were dominant in the second. Deschamps’ side have been at their fluent, fluid attacking best tonight, much to the delight of this expectant home side. With Croatia failing to muster much attacking endeavour in this second leg, Les Bleus advance to the final four after a dramatic win on penalties.

Reaction

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "I congratulate the French, they were the better opponent. Our guys gave their all. After three days it was not easy to get back into the game. We didn't want to defend, they forced us to.

"We fought as hard as we could, gave our maximum, got to the penalty shoot-out, but there was no luck in that part."

Mike Maignan, France goalkeeper: “We knew today was about avenging the first leg. They were dominant in the first leg, so that hurt our pride a little. We knew we had to be concentrated from the first whistle to the last, and we knew it could go all the way to penalties. Personally, I knew that whatever happened, I would have to remain ready."

Nikola Moro, Croatia midfielder: "It was a good game from France. We played in a defensive block and we tried to keep possession, to control the game, but in the end it went to extra time. Penalties is just the luck of the draw, and they scored more than us and that's it."

Michael Olise, France midfielder: “I'm really happy because we won and it was a difficult game, but we gave it all we had to win. I’m really happy to score my first goal for the national team. It was something I’ve dreamed of.”

Key stats

France have won ten of their last 14 international matches at home (D2 L2).

Croatia had won the previous two matches between these teams without conceding a goal.

Before tonight, Croatia had lost only two of their last eight UEFA Nations League matches outside of Croatia, excluding penalty shoot-outs (W4 D2).

France have kept four clean sheets in their last five UEFA Nations League matches in France.

France had won only two of their last six UEFA Nations League matches in France before tonight (D1 L3).

Line-ups

France: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, T. Hernández; Koné (Zaïre-Emery 111), Tchouaméni; Olise (Camavinga 106), Dembélé (Kolo Muani 99), Barcola (Doué 66); Mbappé

Croatia: Livaković; Stanišić, Ćaleta-Car, Šutalo, Gvardiol; Modrić (Moro 81), Kovačić (Jakić 81); Perišić (Pašalić 71), P. Sučić, Kramarić (Baturina 71); Budimir (Ivanović 60)