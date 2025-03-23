Nations League quarter-finals: Francisco Trincão double helps Portugal advance

Portugal are through to the UEFA Nations League finals after needing extra time to get past Denmark in Lisbon, substitute Francisco Trincão scoring twice to settle a pulsating quarter-final decider at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Key moments 6' Schmeichel saves Ronaldo penalty

38' Andersen heads in own goal

56' Kristensen converts from corner

72' Ronaldo finishes from tight angle

76' Eriksen prods home Dorgu set-up

86' Francisco Trincão powers in late leveller

91' Francisco Trincão curls in extra-time finish

115' Gonçalo Ramos taps in fifth for hosts

Match in brief: Francisco Trincão at the double for Portugal

Portugal applied early pressure and soon earned themselves a golden opportunity when Cristiano Ronaldo was fouled in the box. The hosts' captain took the resulting spot kick himself, but Kasper Schmeichel dived low to his left to gather – and match the penalty save made by opposite number Diogo Costa in the first leg.

Not to be discouraged, Roberto Martínez's side continued to threaten, Ronaldo forcing Schmeichel into action again soon after, and Denmark's resistance was finally broken in the 38th minute when Joachim Andersen inadvertently headed Bruno Fernandes’ inswinging corner into his own net.

Denmark responded in the second half by scoring from a corner of their own, Rasmus Kristensen finding himself free at the back post to head in, but Portugal struck back through Ronaldo, who squeezed in an effort after Bruno Fernandes' powerful shot deflected out.

Cristiano Ronaldo finds a spot past Kasper Schmeichel AFP via Getty Images

The hosts' relief was short-lived, Patrick Dorgu setting up Christian Eriksen to tap in at the back post just four minutes later, but they found yet another rebuttal in the 86th minute when substitute Francisco Trincão powered in on the bounce to force extra time.

The Sporting CP winger then gave Portugal their first lead of the tie when he finished confidently at the start of the additional period, a lead that fellow substitute Gonçalo Ramos then extended in the 115th minute.

As it happened: Portugal 5-2 Denmark (5-3 agg.)

Carlos Machado, match reporter

Portugal edged out a resilient Denmark side in a thrilling encounter. The second half twisted and turned, with the tie seemingly swinging decisively in Denmark's favour until Francisco Trincão's 86th-minute strike forced extra time. In the additional period, it was Portugal who seized the initiative as Denmark started to tire. Another tough test awaits Roberto Martínez's men in the semi-finals, but they showed plenty of character tonight.

Reaction

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: "It was a very different performance to what we did in Denmark. I saw an ability to interpret the game and create chances. We scored five goals, which isn't easy. The atmosphere in Copenhagen was very good, but today in Alvalade it was better."

Diogo Jota, Portugal forward: "Our team has a lot of quality. In extra time, it was clear that we had better options than them and we were the better team. That's what defines Portugal. Not just the starting eleven, but everyone on the bench has quality. And it's up to us to respond when we're called upon."

Francisco Trincão, Portugal forward: "I have to shoot more often, because I think I shoot quite well. I'm often asked to do that, both at club level and here. Bruno Fernandes said it to me today. I have to take advantage and shoot more often whenever I have the ball close to me in the box."

Francisco Trincão celebrates his first goal Getty Images

Key stats

Portugal have won 11 of their previous 14 UEFA Nations League matches in Portugal (D1 L2).

They have also won their last nine competitive matches in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in each of Portugal's last four home Nations League victories.

Only two of the 17 international matches between Portugal and Denmark finished level. Portugal have claimed 11 wins to Denmark's four.

Bernardo Silva became the eighth men's international to reach 100 appearances for Portugal.

Line-ups

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Dalot (Francisco Trincão 81), Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; Bernardo Silva, Vitinha (Rúben Neves 99), Fernandes; Francisco Conceição (Nélson Semedo 81), Ronaldo (Gonçalo Ramos 90+2), Rafael Leão (Diogo Jota 62)

Denmark: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Vestergaard, Dorgu (Harder 97); Eriksen (Frendrup 83), Hjulmand, Nørgaard (Froholdt 83); Isaksen (Kristiansen 73), Højlund (Biereth 73), Lindstrøm (Skov Olsen 65)