Nations League final referee: Sandro Schärer

The UEFA Referees Committee has also announced that Switzerland's Sandro Schärer will referee the 2025 UEFA Nations League final, which is set to take place at the Munich Football Arena on Sunday 8 June.

The game will kick off at 21:00 CET and will be contested by the winners of the two semi-finals (Germany vs Portugal on 4 June and Spain vs France the following night).

The 36-year-old has been an international referee since 2015 and has been appointed at eleven UEFA club competition matches this season. In August 2024, he refereed the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atalanta.

More information on the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League finals, which will be played in Munich and Stuttgart from 4–8 June, is available here.

2025 UEFA Nations League final refereeing team

Referee: Sandro Schärer (Switzerland)

Assistants: Stéphane de Almeida and Jonas Erni (both from Switzerland)

Fourth Official: Serdar Gozubuyuk (Netherlands)

VAR: Fedayi San (Switzerland)

The Reserve AR, Assistant VAR and VAR support will be confirmed in due course.

UEFA's "Be a Referee!" campaign wants to inspire young people to become a match official. The campaign is part of a wider UEFA programme to support member national associations in their activities to recruit new referees.