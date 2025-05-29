Nations League finals squads: Selections confirmed

France, Germany, Portugal and Spain have named their squads for the 2025 UEFA Nations League finals.

On 21 May 2025, the UEFA Executive Committee approved the increase in the number of players that can be registered by the teams participating from 23 to a maximum of 26, considering the dynamics of the end of season as well as an increase in activities over the summer 2025.

The list of players had to be completed online at least seven full days before the first semi-final. A signed copy of this list also had to be sent to the UEFA administration by the same deadline.

Any subsequent changes, because of injury or illness, will be reflected on the team pages.

Click on an individual team below for their full finals squad

France

Germany

Portugal

Spain