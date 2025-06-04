Germany 1-2 Portugal highlights and report: Cristiano Ronaldo completes semi-final turnaround for Seleção

Portugal came from behind with second-half goals from Francisco Conceição and Cristiano Ronaldo to sink hosts Germany in the first UEFA Nations League semi-final at the Munich Football Arena.

Key moments 19' Woltemade brilliantly denied by Diogo Costa

21' Portugal keeper palms behind Goretzka drive

48' Wirtz heads in Kimmich cross

63' Francisco Conceição curls Portugal level

68' Ronaldo turns in Nuno Mendes cross

82' Adeyemi rattles post

89' Ter Stegen makes double save to keep it 2-1

Match in brief: Seleção come on strong to progress

Both goalkeepers were called into action early on as Diogo Costa denied Leon Goretzka and Marc-André ter Stegen saved Cristiano Ronaldo's effort inside seven minutes but Germany, making their first appearance at the Nations League finals, then gained the upper hand.

Diogo Costa was all that separated them from a first-half lead as he made instinctive saves from both debutant Nick Woltemade and Goretzka, then a more routine stop from Florian Wirtz as the Germany creator attempted to pick out the top corner.

Florian Wirtz celebrates his opener for Germany against Portugal Corbis via Getty Images

The Leverkusen forward would have a more decisive say in the 48th minute as he headed in the opener. Wirtz slipped a pass to Joshua Kimmich, making his 100th international appearance, on the edge of the area then darted into the box to guide a delicate header across Diogo Costa from his team-mate's delicious clipped pass.

But two goals in six scintillating minutes tipped the balance in Portugal's favour. First substitute Francisco Conceição surged inside from the right touchline before bending a wonderful shot around Ter Stegen from the edge of the area, then Nuno Mendes exchanged passes with Bruno Fernandes before sliding a low ball across for Cristiano Ronaldo to score his 137th international goal.

Francisco Conceição enjoys his equaliser for Portugal AFP via Getty Images

Germany toiled in response, coming closest to an equaliser when substitute Karim Adeyemi rattled a post while Ter Stegen made a remarkable double save from Diogo Jota and Francisco Conceição to keep the Mannschaft in the contest until the finish. But 2019 winners Portugal progressed and will now look to become the first side to win this competition twice in Sunday's final against either Spain or France.

As it happened: Germany 1-2 Portugal

Player of the Match: Francisco Conceição

"Conceição made the impact for Portugal; his dribbling and offensive approach with the ball inspired them to mount a comeback. His fantastic strike initiated the turnaround."

UEFA Technical Observer Panel

James Thorogood, Germany reporter

Germany miss out on a chance at a first title since the 2017 Confederations Cup after letting a narrow lead slip in the space of six second-half minutes against Portugal. Kimmich crowned his 100th cap with a trademark assist, but missed chances and a certain Cristiano Ronaldo ultimately came back to haunt Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

Portugal go to the final of the Nations League after a solid win against hosts Germany. The hosts scored first, but a piece of magic from Francisco Conceição and a Ronaldo tap-in gave Portugal the deserved win, mainly by the way they came out after the break with composure, personality and quality.

Portugal players applaud their fans at full time Anadolu via Getty Images

Reaction

Francisco Conceição, Portugal goalscorer: "I'm very proud, especially because I helped the team get to the final, which was our main goal. My father scored a hat-trick 25 years ago and it was the last time Portugal beat Germany [at EURO 2000]. I'm proud of what my father did and what we did today."

Francisco Conceição: 'The coach told me to be myself'

Nuno Mendes, Portugal defender: "We had a very good game, especially defensively. We knew how to hold on in the tough moments, we managed the way they play very well. We knew their players could keep possession, that they could attack the spaces, they have many good players, but we handled that well and then hit them on the counter. We scored two goals, we could have scored more."

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: "We need to enjoy the victory – we won for the first time in a while against Germany. Tactically we were exceptional and our commitment helped. It was a team victory. There are a lot of things you have to do well if you want to play eye to eye with Germany. We could have had more possession – the space was there and we didn't look for it in the best way. The important thing is to be competitive. We need flexibility to use the individual ability of the players."

Martínez praises Portugal character

Joshua Kimmich, Germany captain: "That was one of our worst games. It was absolutely a deserved defeat. We weren't good enough with or without the ball. After going 1-0 up, we showed nothing at all. We have to learn from that. If we don't bring energy, we can't compete against top European teams."

Leon Goretzka, Germany midfielder: "We're all obviously very disappointed. We really wanted to reach the final. It's tough when you take a 1-0 lead in a semi-final like this and still don't manage to see it through. [Taking the lead] didn't even give us any security; quite the opposite. Somehow, after the goal, we had even less courage to play football, and that just shouldn't happen."

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach: "It was a deserved win for Portugal; they were the better team. We really gave it up in the first half. If we're not at 100%, we can't compete with the top teams."

Nagelsmann: 'We didn't deserve final spot'

Key stats

Portugal have lost only one of their last nine Nations League matches (W6 D2).

Excluding penalty shoot-outs, Portugal have lost only four of their last 29 international games (W21 D4).

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his record as the leading scorer in international football with his 137th goal.

The last seven encounters between these nations have produced 26 goals.

Portugal have not conceded before the break in seven Nations League matches.

Joshua Kimmich made his 100th appearance and Serge Gnabry his 50th for Germany – both at the stadium where they play their club football.

Joshua Kimmich is presented with his 100th international cap before the game UEFA via Getty Images

Line-ups

Germany: Ter Stegen; Anton (Nmecha 71), Tah, Koch; Kimmich, Pavlović (Adeyemi 71), Goretzka, Mittelstädt (Gosens 60); Sané (Gnabry 60), Wirtz, Woltemade (Füllkrug 60)

Portugal: Diogo Costa; João Neves (Nélson Semedo 58), Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; Rúben Neves (Vitinha 58), Bernardo Silva; Francisco Trincão (Francisco Conceição 58), Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto (Diogo Jota 83); Ronaldo (João Palhinha 90)