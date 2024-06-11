Cristiano Ronaldo: All-time leading scorer in men's international football

How many goals has Ronaldo scored for Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a world record 130 goals since making his Portugal debut in 2003. He is also the all-time leading appearance maker in men's international football having played 207 games, eclipsing the previous record of 196 held by Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa against Liechtenstein on 23 March 2023 – and marking the occasion with two goals. He also struck on his 200th Portugal appearance, an 89th-minute winner in Iceland on 20 June 2023, and ensured his side's place at UEFA EURO 2024 with two goals against Slovakia on 13 October 2023.

When did Ronaldo break the international goals record?

Ronaldo broke the world record for international goals when he scored twice against Republic of Ireland in Portugal's European Qualifier in Faro-Loulé on 1 September 2021, aged 36. He surpassed the existing world-record mark set by former Iran forward Ali Daei – the first man to claim a century of international goals. Lionel Messi joined the elite group on 28 March 2023.

Has Ronaldo scored every year since making his Portugal debut?

Ronaldo didn't score in his first two appearances, in 2003, but has since registered for 21 years running, including 2024. That is good enough to set a new world record, beating the mark of Robbie Keane, who struck every year for the Republic of Ireland between 1998 and 2016.

Great Ronaldo Portugal goals

130 Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal) – 207 appearances

108 Ali Daei (Iran) – 148 appearances

106 Lionel Messi* (Argentina) – 181 appearances

93 Sunil Chhetri (India) – 151 appearances

89 Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 142 appearances﻿

85 Romelu Lukaku* (Belgium) – 115 appearances

85 Ali Mabkhout* (United Arab Emirates) – 114 appearances

84 Ferenc Puskás (Hungary) – 89 appearances

82 Robert Lewandowski* (Poland) – 150 appearances

*still active

Data correct as of 11 June 2024