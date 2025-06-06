Portugal vs Spain Nations League final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups, expert views, form and coaches' thoughts

Portugal and Spain meet in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday 8 June.

Portugal vs Spain at a glance When: Sunday 8 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Munich Football Arena, Munich

What: UEFA Nations League final﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here



Where to watch the final on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Winners of the inaugural Nations League title in 2019, Portugal have the opportunity to lead the way again as they – like Spain – bid to become the first two-time winners of the competition. Roberto Martínez's side remain in Munich for the final after ousting hosts Germany with a turnaround victory, Cristiano Ronaldo rolling in the winner after Francisco Conceição's stunning leveller. Facing Spain will bring back fond memories for the 40-year-old Ronaldo, who struck a hat-trick during a memorable encounter between the sides at the World Cup in 2018 – a haul that, if repeated on Sunday, would take him past Viktor Gyökeres as the top scorer of this Nations League campaign.

Holders Spain have the opportunity to earn major international honours for a third consecutive year, Luis de la Fuente having already guided them to Nations League glory in 2023 and a European Championship in 2024. It was not hard to see why La Roja have proved so unstoppable as they roared into a 4-0 lead against France, but some vulnerability was exposed as Les Bleus fought back and only narrowly lost 5-4. Resolving some of those issues ahead of Sunday could be pivotal, Mikel Merino warning of Portugal's threat: "They're another team of incredible quality – just look at the starting XI and the squad."

Semi-final highlights: Spain 5-4 France

Possible line-ups

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, João Neves; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Pedro Neto

Roberto Martínez has kept faith with his usual core of players for these finals in Germany and you would expect him to stick with that principle of continuity after defeating Germany, though Vitinha is likely to reclaim his place in the starting XI after his substitute appearance.

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

Spain: Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Pedri, Fabian Ruíz: Yamal, Merino, Williams; Oyarzabal

After the semi-final, De la Fuente said: "There's not a lot I have to change for Sunday". He was talking about the way his team plays but that could easily apply to the starting line-up too. There are some questions though: does Champions League winner Fabian Ruíz return to the starting line-up? I would think so. Pedri moving to pivot worked well against France, so why not repeat?

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

Reporters' views

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

It's not just about reaching the final. It's the way they did it. It will be a confident Portugal team that steps out on the pitch again in Munich. Ronaldo provided the crescendo moment while Martínez's substitutes managed to swing the momentum in the second half, giving plenty of reason to believe that this Portugal team can take the game to the reigning champions or respond to an early setback.

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

Before the semi-final I called this Spain's favourite competition, and I think I was proved correct. OK, La Roja conceded far too many goals again – which does give Portugal some clues as to where, and how, the European champions are vulnerable. But Spain also look like they can score for fun, they have a powerful bench, and obvious desire to retain this trophy. Whoever you speak to, players or staff, will emphasise the old Luis Aragonés saying: "Ganar y ganar y ganar!" (Just win, win then win again!). That spirit, allied to their talent, can pull them through in Munich.

Portugal's road to the Nations League final: Every goal

View from the camps

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: "We need to enjoy the [semi-final] victory – we won for the first time in a while against Germany. Tactically we were exceptional and our commitment helped. It was a team victory. Now we recover and evaluate. We want another performance with personality in this shirt."

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "It's very difficult to reach finals and the important thing about this team is they are hungry. They want more success, competing and winning. The look in the eyes of the players who had been there before and the new players was the same. I'm excited to see young players who want to make history for the national team."

Form guide (most recent first)

Portugal: WWLDWD

Spain: WDDWWW

Download the Nations League app