UEFA Nations League final insights: How Portugal adapted to overcome the Spanish challenge

UEFA Technical Observer Steve Cooper watched a thrilling UEFA Nations League final between Spain and Portugal, and his analysis focuses on how Roberto Martinez's side reacted to the attacking threat of Spain.

Match as it happened

Spain's attack and Portugal's response

"Spain's shape in possession often saw them create a box in midfield with striker Mikel Oyarzabal dropping down to the same line as the highest midfield player, creating two number tens," explains Cooper. "This gave Portugal's centre-backs the dilemma of whether to mark or leave them alone; if they left them, Spain could receive, turn and run with the ball to connect with the wingers; if they were marked it allowed space for the wingers, and Nico Williams in particular, to run from out to in.

"Or, as can be seen in the video below it allowed a diagonal pass and a 1v1 against João Neves, playing in a less familiar full-back role. Williams did this several times in the first half."

Another way this strategy posed Portugal a problem was also a key feature in Spain's semi-final against France. The movement from Oyarzabal was effective in opening space for midfield players to run forward from deep positions. Mostly these runs would come from Pedri, but it was Martín Zubimendi's connection with Oyarzabal and run with the ball that brought Spain's opening goal.

Martinez finds the answer to Spain's attacking threat

Portugal's changes had an impact. Nélson Semedo and Rúben Neves entered at half-time with Spain leading 2-1, then Renato Veiga and Rafael Leão came on after 74 minutes – 13 minutes after Cristiano Ronaldo had equalised to make it 2-2.

"Alongside Vitinha, Portugal's changes brought balance and they became a more orthodox 4-3-3, with players in more natural positions," commented Cooper.

"Neves had a massive influence, steadying the game. He was central, occupying the middle of the pitch and ready to pick up runners or pass them on. With the ball, Neves was always a central passing option, allowing the front players freedom to be more flexible in their movements. When Neves defended the space, he'd pick up Oyarzabal or pass him on, as can be seen in the video above. And Nélson Semedo played a key role in marking and defending in wide areas to nullify the threat of Nico Williams.

"Spain didn't do anything different, but Portugal's changes disrupted what Spain had done so well in the first half."

The Nuno Mendes effect

UEFA Nations League Player of the Tournament: Nuno Mendes

"Out of possession it was always going to be an intriguing battle between player of the match Nuno Mendes and Lamine Yamal, with Mendes embracing the 1v1 challenge with a clear positive attitude against one of the best attacking players in the world," noted Cooper.

And it was with the ball that Mendes punished Spain with devastating effect, scoring Portugal's first before beating Yamal in a 1v1 to get into the box and supply Ronaldo with the game's equaliser. "His timing of forward runs and overlaps was perfect. Mendes running forward with the ball was key and he had both the athleticism and explosive power to do this for the full 120 minutes."