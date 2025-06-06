UEFA Nations League Insights: Ruthless Spain and France attacking delivers goal fest

UEFA Technical Observer Rui Faria highlights the variety of all nine goals and the effectiveness of France's substitutions after watching Spain reach a third successive UEFA Nations League final in thrilling fashion.

Match as it happened

Oyarzabal's influence as Spain hit France with quick goals

Player of the Match Lamine Yamal scored two, but equally important for Spain was Mikel Oyarzabal's decision-making and variety of attacking options, particularly when working together with Mikel Merino. Faria notes: "France's back four, with two holding midfielders, allowed the pair to position themselves in between, frustrating France's central midfielders trying to screen passes through."

Oyarzabal held the ball and linked play, leaving defenders unsure whether to press and thus leave space behind. Oyarzabal assisted Nico Williams' opener after 22 minutes, protecting the ball in the box under intense pressure before setting up his fellow Basque.

For Spain's second goal, three minutes later, Oyarzabal's relationship with former Real Sociedad team-mate Merino shone again, as they disrupted France's structure with Merino getting beyond the defenders to score.

"Spain showed an ability to score from a variety of methods," said Faria. "Their creating from structured and controlled attacks meant Oyarzabal's movement offered Yamal the freedom to run behind and hold off his defender for the fifth."

Nations League tactical analysis: Oyarzabal impact for Spain

Spain's preparation for transitions

Having Yamal means transitions can be a productive way of scoring before the opposition can recover their organised shape. "Spain had many bodies around the ball in possession," noted Faria, "making it easier to have more options to keep the ball and retain possession, but then also counter-press when the ball was lost."

Insights

France's four-goal comeback

"I'm happy," said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, "I enjoy suffering! I don't understand sport without suffering." The suffering came after France, 0-4 down after 55 minutes, hit four goals, Kylian Mbappé's 59th-minute penalty initiating the comeback.

France coach Didier Deschamps will have trusted their opposition analysis, knowing that he had his own options on the bench to create and score goals, continued Faria.

France made five substitutions in 14 minutes. One, Rayan Cherki, scored their second goal on 79 minutes and assisted the fourth with 93 on the clock.

"Cherki's volleyed goal was later followed by a beautiful cross between the defensive line and the goalkeeper. As it was an inswinging cross to a dangerous area, [Randal] Kolo Muani only needed a touch, and it was 5-4," said Faria. "Cherki made a difference."

"Our opponents were more efficient," said Deschamps. "We had two spells of ten minutes where they were better." But those were enough for Spain.