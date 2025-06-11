UEFA Nations League all-time records: Top scorers, most appearances, most wins
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Article summary
Who has won the most Nations League titles? Who are the competition's top scorers, and oldest and youngest performers? Find out here.
Article top media content
Article body
Key facts
• Portugal are the only team to have won more than one edition of the Nations League
• Cristiano Ronaldo is the Nations League finals' top scorer, the oldest player to score in the final and the oldest player to win the competition
• Spain's Gavi is the youngest player to win the Nations League
Players
Who has played in the most Nations League games (including qualifying)?
26: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)
26: Bernardo Silva (Portugal)
24: Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus)
24: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)
24: Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands)
24: Luka Modrić (Croatia)
Who has played in the most Nations League final tournament games?
6: Mikel Merino (Spain)
6: Unai Simón (Spain)
5: Gavi (Spain)
5: Yeremy Pino (Spain)
Who has played in the most Nations League finals?
3: Mikel Merino (Spain)
3: Unai Simón (Spain)
3: Yeremy Pino (Spain)
Which players have won the most Nations League titles?
2: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)
2: Rúben Dias (Portugal)
2: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
2: Bernardo Silva (Portugal)
2: Nélson Semedo (Portugal)
2: Rúben Neves (Portugal)
Which players have scored the most Nations League goals (including qualifying)?
19: Erling Haaland (Norway)
15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
15: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)
Which players have scored the most Nations League final tournament goals?
5: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
4: Kylian Mbappé (France)
Which players have scored the most Nations League final goals?
2: Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain)
Who are the youngest players in Nations League history?
16 years 301 days: Patrik Kristal (Estonia) vs Sweden, 08/09/2024
17 years 19 days: Jorthy Mokio (Belgium) vs Ukraine, 20/03/2025
17 years 49 days: Loizos Loizou (Cyprus) vs Montenegro, 05/09/2020
17 years 54 days: Lamine Yamal (Spain) vs Serbia, 05/09/2024
17 years 62 days: Gavi (Spain) vs Italy, 06/10/2021
Who are the youngest players to feature in the Nations League finals?
17 years 62 days: Gavi (Spain) vs Italy, 06/10/2021
17 years 327 days: Lamine Yamal (Spain) vs France, 05/06/2025
18 years 351 days: Yeremy Pino (Spain) vs Italy, 06/10/2021
19 years 16 days: Noah Okafor (Switzerland) vs England, 09/06/2019
19 years 73 days: Jadon Sancho (England) vs Netherlands, 06/06/2019
Who are the youngest players to appear in a Nations League final?
17 years 66 days: Gavi (Spain) vs France, 10/10/2021
17 years 330 days: Lamine Yamal (Spain) vs Portugal, 08/06/2025
18 years 355 days: Yeremy Pino (Spain) vs France, 10/10/2021
19 years 301 days: Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) vs Portugal, 09/06/2019
20 years 55 days: Dean Huijsen (Spain) vs Portugal, 08/06/2025
Who are the oldest players in Nations League history?
43 years 14 days: Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) vs Liechtenstein, 13/10/2024
42 years 250 days: Georgi Petkov (Bulgaria) vs Slovenia, 19/11/2018
42 years 182 days: Ildefons Lima (Andorra) vs Liechtenstein, 10/06/2022
42 years 87 days: Marc Pujol (Andorra) vs Moldova, 16/11/2024
42 years 82 days: Craig Gordon (Scotland) vs Greece, 23/03/2025
Who are the oldest players to feature in the Nations League Finals?
40 years 123 days: Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal) vs Spain, 08/06/2025
37 years 282 days: Luka Modrić* (Croatia) vs Spain, 18/06/2023
37 years 209 days: Jesús Navas* (Spain) vs Croatia, 18/06/2023
37 years 53 days: Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) vs Spain, 06/10/2021
36 years 99 days: Pepe (Portugal) vs Switzerland, 05/06/2019
*Appearance came in a Nations League final
Who are the youngest scorers in Nations League history (including qualifying)?
17 years 124 days: Konstantinos Karetsas (Greece) vs Scotland, 23/03/2025
17 years 253 days: Lamine Yamal (Spain) vs Netherlands, 23/03/2025
17 years 304 days: Gavi (Spain) vs Czechia, 05/06/2022
17 years 311 days: Ansu Fati (Spain) vs Ukraine, 06/09/2020
17 years 346 days: James Scanlon (Gibraltar) vs Liechtenstein, 08/09/2024
Who are the youngest scorers in the Nations League final tournament?
17 years 327 days: Lamine Yamal (Spain) vs France, 05/06/2025
19 years 298 days: Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) vs England, 06/06/2019
20 years 214 days: Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) vs Italy, 10/10/2021
20 years 238 days: Yeremy Pino (Spain) vs Italy, 15/06/2023
21 years 218 days: Marcus Rashford (England) vs Netherlands, 06/06/2019
Who are the youngest players to score in a Nations League final?
22 years 192 days: Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) vs Netherlands, 09/06/2019
22 years 294 days: Kylian Mbappé (France) vs Spain, 10/10/2021
22 years 354 days: Nuno Mendes (Portugal) vs Spain, 08/06/2025
24 years 172 days: Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) vs France, 10/10/2021
26 years 126 days: Martin Zubimendi (Spain) vs Portugal, 08/06/2025
Who are the oldest scorers in Nations League history (including qualifying)?
40 years 123 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Spain, 08/06/2025
39 years 246 days: Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) vs Bulgaria, 23/09/2022
38 years 365 days: Luka Modrić (Croatia) vs Poland, 08/09/2024
38 years 208 days: Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) vs Germany, 11/10/2024
37 years 297 days: Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) vs Malta, 09/06/2022
Who are the oldest scorers in the Nations League final tournament?
40 years 123 days: Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal) vs Spain, 08/06/2025
37 years 278 days: Luka Modrić (Croatia) vs Netherlands, 14/06/2023
33 years 295 days: Karim Benzema* (France) vs Spain, 10/10/2021
33 years 115 days: Ciro Immobile (Italy) vs Spain, 15/06/2023
33 years 80 days: Joselu (Spain) vs Italy, 15/06/2023
*Scored in a Nations League final
Who is the youngest player to win a Nations League final?
18 years 317 days: Gavi (Spain) vs Croatia, 18/06/2023
Who is the oldest player to win a Nations League final?
40 years 123 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Spain, 08/06/2025
Teams
Which teams have won the most Nations League titles?
2: Portugal (2019, 2025)
1: Spain (2023)
1: France (2021)
Which teams have played the most Nations League games (including qualifying)?
30: Spain
28: France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal
Which teams have won the most Nations League games (including qualifying)?
17: Greece, Portugal
16: France, Spain
15: Georgia
Which teams have scored the most Nations League goals (including qualifying)?
63: Spain
54: Netherlands, Portugal
50: Georgia
Matches
What is the highest number of goals scored in a Nations League game (including qualifying)?
9 Spain 5-4 France (05/06/2025, semi-finals)
8 Gibraltar 2-6 Armenia (16/11/2018, league phase)
What is the biggest margin of victory in a Nations League game (including qualifying)?
Germany 7-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (16/11/2024, league phase)
What are the highest-scoring draws in a Nations League game?
Estonia 3-3 Hungary (15/10/2018, league phase)
Estonia 3-3 North Macedonia (11/10/2020, league phase)
Germany 3-3 Switzerland (13/10/2020, league phase)
Türkiye 3-3 Luxembourg (22/09/2022, league phase)
England 3-3 Germany (26/09/2022, league phase)
Poland 3-3 Croatia (15/10/2024, league phase)
Spain 3-3 Netherlands (aet, Spain win 5-4 on pens, 23/03/2025, quarter-finals)
Germany 3-3 Italy (23/03/2025, quarter-finals)