UEFA Nations League all-time records: Top scorers, most appearances, most wins

Key facts

• Portugal are the only team to have won more than one edition of the Nations League

• Cristiano Ronaldo is the Nations League finals' top scorer, the oldest player to score in the final and the oldest player to win the competition

• Spain's Gavi is the youngest player to win the Nations League

Players

Who has played in the most Nations League games (including qualifying)?

26: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

26: Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

24: Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus)

24: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

24: Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands)

24: Luka Modrić (Croatia)

Who has played in the most Nations League final tournament games?

6: Mikel Merino (Spain)

6: Unai Simón (Spain)

5: Gavi (Spain)

5: Yeremy Pino (Spain)

Who has played in the most Nations League finals?

3: Mikel Merino (Spain)

3: Unai Simón (Spain)

3: Yeremy Pino (Spain)

Which players have won the most Nations League titles?

2: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

2: Rúben Dias (Portugal)

2: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

2: Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

2: Nélson Semedo (Portugal)

2: Rúben Neves (Portugal)

Which players have scored the most Nations League goals (including qualifying)?

19: Erling Haaland (Norway)

15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

15: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)

Which players have scored the most Nations League final tournament goals?

5: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

4: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Which players have scored the most Nations League final goals?

2: Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain)

Who are the youngest players in Nations League history?

16 years 301 days: Patrik Kristal (Estonia) vs Sweden, 08/09/2024

17 years 19 days: Jorthy Mokio (Belgium) vs Ukraine, 20/03/2025

17 years 49 days: Loizos Loizou (Cyprus) vs Montenegro, 05/09/2020

17 years 54 days: Lamine Yamal (Spain) vs Serbia, 05/09/2024

17 years 62 days: Gavi (Spain) vs Italy, 06/10/2021

Who are the youngest players to feature in the Nations League finals?

17 years 62 days: Gavi (Spain) vs Italy, 06/10/2021

17 years 327 days: Lamine Yamal (Spain) vs France, 05/06/2025

18 years 351 days: Yeremy Pino (Spain) vs Italy, 06/10/2021

19 years 16 days: Noah Okafor (Switzerland) vs England, 09/06/2019

19 years 73 days: Jadon Sancho (England) vs Netherlands, 06/06/2019

Who are the youngest players to appear in a Nations League final?

17 years 66 days: Gavi (Spain) vs France, 10/10/2021

17 years 330 days: Lamine Yamal (Spain) vs Portugal, 08/06/2025

18 years 355 days: Yeremy Pino (Spain) vs France, 10/10/2021

19 years 301 days: Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) vs Portugal, 09/06/2019

20 years 55 days: Dean Huijsen (Spain) vs Portugal, 08/06/2025

Who are the oldest players in Nations League history?

43 years 14 days: Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) vs Liechtenstein, 13/10/2024

42 years 250 days: Georgi Petkov (Bulgaria) vs Slovenia, 19/11/2018

42 years 182 days: Ildefons Lima (Andorra) vs Liechtenstein, 10/06/2022

42 years 87 days: Marc Pujol (Andorra) vs Moldova, 16/11/2024

42 years 82 days: Craig Gordon (Scotland) vs Greece, 23/03/2025

Who are the oldest players to feature in the Nations League Finals?

40 years 123 days: Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal) vs Spain, 08/06/2025

37 years 282 days: Luka Modrić* (Croatia) vs Spain, 18/06/2023

37 years 209 days: Jesús Navas* (Spain) vs Croatia, 18/06/2023

37 years 53 days: Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) vs Spain, 06/10/2021

36 years 99 days: Pepe (Portugal) vs Switzerland, 05/06/2019

*Appearance came in a Nations League final

Who are the youngest scorers in Nations League history (including qualifying)?

17 years 124 days: Konstantinos Karetsas (Greece) vs Scotland, 23/03/2025

17 years 253 days: Lamine Yamal (Spain) vs Netherlands, 23/03/2025

17 years 304 days: Gavi (Spain) vs Czechia, 05/06/2022

17 years 311 days: Ansu Fati (Spain) vs Ukraine, 06/09/2020

17 years 346 days: James Scanlon (Gibraltar) vs Liechtenstein, 08/09/2024

Who are the youngest scorers in the Nations League final tournament?

17 years 327 days: Lamine Yamal (Spain) vs France, 05/06/2025

19 years 298 days: Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) vs England, 06/06/2019

20 years 214 days: Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) vs Italy, 10/10/2021

20 years 238 days: Yeremy Pino (Spain) vs Italy, 15/06/2023

21 years 218 days: Marcus Rashford (England) vs Netherlands, 06/06/2019

Who are the youngest players to score in a Nations League final?

22 years 192 days: Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) vs Netherlands, 09/06/2019

22 years 294 days: Kylian Mbappé (France) vs Spain, 10/10/2021

22 years 354 days: Nuno Mendes (Portugal) vs Spain, 08/06/2025

24 years 172 days: Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) vs France, 10/10/2021

26 years 126 days: Martin Zubimendi (Spain) vs Portugal, 08/06/2025

Who are the oldest scorers in Nations League history (including qualifying)?

40 years 123 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Spain, 08/06/2025

39 years 246 days: Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) vs Bulgaria, 23/09/2022

38 years 365 days: Luka Modrić (Croatia) vs Poland, 08/09/2024

38 years 208 days: Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) vs Germany, 11/10/2024

37 years 297 days: Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) vs Malta, 09/06/2022

Who are the oldest scorers in the Nations League final tournament?

40 years 123 days: Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal) vs Spain, 08/06/2025

37 years 278 days: Luka Modrić (Croatia) vs Netherlands, 14/06/2023

33 years 295 days: Karim Benzema* (France) vs Spain, 10/10/2021

33 years 115 days: Ciro Immobile (Italy) vs Spain, 15/06/2023

33 years 80 days: Joselu (Spain) vs Italy, 15/06/2023

*Scored in a Nations League final

Who is the youngest player to win a Nations League final?

18 years 317 days: Gavi (Spain) vs Croatia, 18/06/2023

Who is the oldest player to win a Nations League final?

40 years 123 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Spain, 08/06/2025

Teams

Which teams have won the most Nations League titles?

2: Portugal (2019, 2025)

1: Spain (2023)

1: France (2021)

Which teams have played the most Nations League games (including qualifying)?

30: Spain

28: France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal

Which teams have won the most Nations League games (including qualifying)?

17: Greece, Portugal

16: France, Spain

15: Georgia

Which teams have scored the most Nations League goals (including qualifying)?

63: Spain

54: Netherlands, Portugal

50: Georgia

Matches

What is the highest number of goals scored in a Nations League game (including qualifying)?

9 Spain 5-4 France (05/06/2025, semi-finals)

8 Gibraltar 2-6 Armenia (16/11/2018, league phase)

What is the biggest margin of victory in a Nations League game (including qualifying)?

Germany 7-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (16/11/2024, league phase)

What are the highest-scoring draws in a Nations League game?

Estonia 3-3 Hungary (15/10/2018, league phase)

Estonia 3-3 North Macedonia (11/10/2020, league phase)

Germany 3-3 Switzerland (13/10/2020, league phase)

Türkiye 3-3 Luxembourg (22/09/2022, league phase)

England 3-3 Germany (26/09/2022, league phase)

Poland 3-3 Croatia (15/10/2024, league phase)

Spain 3-3 Netherlands (aet, Spain win 5-4 on pens, 23/03/2025, quarter-finals)

Germany 3-3 Italy (23/03/2025, quarter-finals)