Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

New promotion/relegation system for UEFA Nations League 2026/27

Tuesday, September 15, 2026

The UEFA Nations League will consist of three leagues from 2028/29, with an adjusted promotion/relegation system for 2026/27.

New promotion/relegation system for UEFA Nations League 2026/27
UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA Executive Committee approved adjustments to the promotion/relegation system of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, to allow for a smooth transition to the new concept that was approved in May 2026, whereby the UEFA Nations League will consist of three leagues instead of four leagues as of the 2028/29 edition.

All the details
© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Selected for you

New concept for men's national team competitions
Live 20/05/2026

New concept for men's national team competitions

The UEFA Nations League and European Qualifiers will transition to a tiered league system from 2028/29.
2026/27 Nations League
Live 15/09/2026

2026/27 Nations League

All you need to know looking ahead to the fifth edition of the Nations League.