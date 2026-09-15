New promotion/relegation system for UEFA Nations League 2026/27
Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Article summary
The UEFA Nations League will consist of three leagues from 2028/29, with an adjusted promotion/relegation system for 2026/27.
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The UEFA Executive Committee approved adjustments to the promotion/relegation system of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, to allow for a smooth transition to the new concept that was approved in May 2026, whereby the UEFA Nations League will consist of three leagues instead of four leagues as of the 2028/29 edition.