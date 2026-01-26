2026/27 UEFA Nations League: All you need to know

The fifth edition of the UEFA Nations League will get under way in September 2026.

How is the 2026/27 edition shaping up?

2024/25 overall rankings (after the 2025 UNL Finals)

Which leagues will teams compete in for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League?

League A

Belgium

Croatia

Czechia

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Greece

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Serbia

Spain

Türkiye

Wales

League B

Austria

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Georgia

Hungary

Israel

Kosovo

North Macedonia

Northern Ireland

Poland

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Scotland

Slovenia

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

League C

Albania

Armenia

Belarus

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

Iceland

Kazakhstan

Moldova

Montenegro

San Marino

Slovakia

Latvia/Gibraltar*

Luxembourg/Malta*

League D

Andorra

Azerbaijan

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Gibraltar/Latvia*

Malta/Luxembourg*

*To be decided via League C/D play-offs

When is the league phase draw for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League?

The draw for the league phase of the fifth edition of the UEFA Nations League will take place on 12 February 2026.

What are the dates for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League?

The following dates are earmarked for the fifth edition of the UEFA Nations League:

League phase

Matchday 1-4 : 24 September to 6 October 2026

: 24 September to 6 October 2026 Matchday 5-6: 12-17 November 2026

Quarter-finals, League A/B and League B/C promotion/relegation play-offs

25-30 March 2027

League C/D play-offs

23-28 March 2028

Finals

9-15 June 2027 (Dates to be confirmed)

What is the UEFA Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League was devised to minimise meaningless friendlies and give nations competitive encounters with equally ranked teams.

European associations compete in a league structure featuring promotion and relegation. The league composition of the 2026/27 edition will be confirmed following the inscriptions of the teams and is shaped by the results of the 2024/25 edition.

What is special about the fifth edition of the UEFA Nations League in 2026/27?

The league phase will start with a prolonged international window from 24 September to 6 October 2026, during which teams will generally play four UEFA Nations League matches in close succession.

The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League is expected to be linked to qualification for UEFA EURO 2028 in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Based on their UEFA Nations League results, some teams will be given a second chance to enter the play-offs for the final tournament.

How will the UEFA Nations League knockout stage work?

Following the league phase which ends in November 2026, the best sides of League A will have the opportunity to qualify for the finals as winners of the quarter-final ties, which take place in March 2027. The finals will again be contested between four teams. The host and the dates of the finals have not been confirmed yet.

On top of direct promotion and relegation between the leagues, will there be additional promotion/relegation play-offs?

Like for the 2024/25 edition, additional promotion and relegation play-offs can be expected to take place in March 2027.