UEFA Nations League: Slaven Bilić and Santi Denia make first impressions

There are fresh ambitions for all, and new coaches for some, as the UEFA Nations League returns for the 2026/27 edition.

New Czechia boss Santi Denia and Croatia counterpart Slaven Bilić are the last of League A's summer appointments to make their debuts, the pair meeting in Prague on Saturday after coaches including Jürgen Klopp, Xavi Hernández and Zinédine Zidane made their entrances on Thursday and Friday.

﻿Croatia: Slaven Bilić

Like Italy and Roberto Mancini, Croatia and Slaven Bilić are beginning on a second journey together. Bilić, who made 44 Croatia appearances in his playing days, took charge of 65 games as head coach between 2006 and 2012 and lost just eight.

Slaven Bilić on Croatia appointment "I am genuinely happy to start this challenge and I feel fully prepared for it - as a more mature and experienced coach than in 2006, yet with the same motivation and desire to see Croatia stay powerful, bold, and successful."

Bilić has coached clubs including Beşiktaş, West Ham and West Brom in 14 intervening years, his most recent posting with Saudi Arabia's Al-Fateh concluding in August 2024.

First match: Czechia vs Croatia (26/09/2026)

Slaven Bilić during a Croatia training session in 2012 Getty Images

Czechia: Santi Denia

Like current Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, Santi Denia built his reputation by achieving success with Spain's youth teams. Denia orchestrated an UEFA Under-17 EURO success in 2017 and an Under-19 triumph two years later before his crowning achievement in 2024 – guiding Spain to Olympic gold in Paris.

Santi Denia on Czechia appointment "I'm delighted to be here. And I'm extremely motivated, because I see the chance to lead the Czech national team as a great opportunity. Czech football has a glorious history."

Denia spent the entirety of his playing career in Spain﻿, making over 100 Albacete appearances and nearly 300 for Atleti, and earned two senior international caps. His third match in charge of Czechia will seem him travel to Oviedo to face Spain.

First match: Czechia vs Croatia (26/09/2026)