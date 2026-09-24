UEFA Nations League: Xavi and Jürgen Klopp draw on debut, Jorge Jesus triumphant
Thursday, September 24, 2026
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Xavi Hernández's Netherlands scored a late leveller to deny Jürgen Klopp a win on his Germany debut but Jorge Jesus and Portugal were successful.
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Jorge Jesus made a winning start to his Portugal tenure on UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 but new coaches Xavi and Jürgen Klopp settled for a point apiece in their Amsterdam match-up.
See how League A's summer appointments reacted after their first matches in charge.
All square as Xavi meets Klopp
Jürgen Klopp looked set to celebrate a win on his Germany debut thanks to Felix Nmecha's first-half finish until Cody Gakpo's 92nd-minute leveller secured a point for Netherlands boss Xavi in his first match.
"I’m satisfied because we played so well," the new Netherlands boss said. "Honestly, we were better than Germany today. We deserve a bit more, especially in the second half, because it was really good. I’m so happy because we showed our way of playing."
"We got off to a good start in the first ten minutes. Then we had ten minutes of problems; we just couldn't quite get going," said Klopp. "When the system isn't yet in place – and I don't even mean the tactical aspect, but generally, when the processes aren't completely ingrained – then that's a moment where you have to fight hard to win challenges. "
Next matches
27/09: Serbia vs Netherlands (18:00 CET)
27/09: Germany vs Greece (20:45 CET)
Jorge Jesus off to a winning start
Holders Portugal made a winning start to their UEFA Nations League in Lisbon, beating Wales 1-0 in Lisbon thanks to João Félix's drilled finish on 22 minutes. It was perhaps fitting that João Félix would be the matchwinner, the 26-year-old lining up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Jorge Jesus' new-look two-man strike partnership. "You could see our style of play: very attacking football, pressing, not letting the opposition catch their breath," João Félix said of the new style.
Jorge Jesus was pleased to see his ideas implemented on both sides of the ball. "The team managed to hold on to the win defensively, it was important that we didn’t concede any goals," he told RTP. "I was pleased with the result and performance."
Next match
27/09: Norway vs Portugal (20:45 CET)
Who's next?
The League A coaches making debuts on Thursday are France coach Zinédine Zidane, Italy's Roberto Mancini (in his second spell) and Belgium's Mark van Bommel. The spotlight then shifts to Croatia's Slaven Bilić (also in his second spell) and Czechia coach Santi Denia on Friday.