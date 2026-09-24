UEFA Nations League: Xavi and Jürgen Klopp draw on debut, Jorge Jesus triumphant

Jorge Jesus made a winning start to his Portugal tenure on UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 but new coaches Xavi and Jürgen Klopp settled for a point apiece in their Amsterdam match-up.

See how League A's summer appointments reacted after their first matches in charge.

All square as Xavi meets Klopp

Jürgen Klopp looked set to celebrate a win on his Germany debut thanks to Felix Nmecha's first-half finish until Cody Gakpo's 92nd-minute leveller secured a point for Netherlands boss Xavi in his first match.

"I’m satisfied because we played so well," the new Netherlands boss said. "Honestly, we were better than Germany today. We deserve a bit more, especially in the second half, because it was really good. I’m so happy because we showed our way of playing."

Xavi was pleased with his first match as Netherlands head coach UEFA via Getty Images

"We got off to a good start in the first ten minutes. Then we had ten minutes of problems; we just couldn't quite get going," said Klopp. "When the system isn't yet in place – and I don't even mean the tactical aspect, but generally, when the processes aren't completely ingrained – then that's a moment where you have to fight hard to win challenges. "

Next matches

27/09: Serbia vs Netherlands (18:00 CET)

27/09: Germany vs Greece (20:45 CET)

Jorge Jesus off to a winning start

Holders Portugal made a winning start to their UEFA Nations League in Lisbon, beating Wales 1-0 in Lisbon thanks to João Félix's drilled finish on 22 minutes. It was perhaps fitting that João Félix would be the matchwinner, the 26-year-old lining up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Jorge Jesus' new-look two-man strike partnership. "You could see our style of play: very attacking football, pressing, not letting the opposition catch their breath," João Félix said of the new style.

Jorge Jesus gives instruction during Portugal's win against Wales AFP via Getty Images

Jorge Jesus was pleased to see his ideas implemented on both sides of the ball. "The team managed to hold on to the win defensively, it was important that we didn’t concede any goals," he told RTP. "I was pleased with the result and performance."

Next match

27/09: Norway vs Portugal (20:45 CET)