2026/27 Nations League top scorer: Joel Pohjanpalo

Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo is the early pacesetter in the race to become 2026/27 UEFA Nations League top scorer after netting a hat-trick in his side's 7-0 win against San Marino.

Top scorers 3 Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) 2 Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

2 Erling Haaland (Norway)

2 Leo Walta (Finland)﻿

The Palermo striker opened the scoring with a volley in the fifth minute before striking with the outside of his boot and adding a penalty late on.

Lurking just behind Pohjanpalo are three players on two goals: Switzerland's Zeki Amdouni, who got a double in a 3-0 win in North Macedonia; Erling Haaland, who struck twice in Norway's 3-2 victory against neighbours Denmark; and Pohjanpalo's team-mate Leo Walta, who was at the double against San Marino.

Full top scorer rankings

Who has scored a hat-trick in the 2026/27 Nations League?

Pohjanpalo's treble was the sole hat-trick on Matchday 1. In the 2024/25 edition there were seven hat-tricks throughout the tournament.

Joel Pohjanpalo (San Marino 0-7 Finland, 26/09/2026)

Who has the most assists in the 2026/27 Nations League?

2 Zachary Athekame (Switzerland)

2 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

2 Adrian Svanbäck (Finland)

Full assists list

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

Viktor Gyökeres was the Nations League's top scorer in 2024/25 TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

2024/25: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 9

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2024/25: Kylian Mbappé (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 2

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3