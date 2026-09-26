2026/27 Nations League top scorers: Erling Haaland and Joel Pohjanpalo

Norway's Erling Haaland has moved level with Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo at the front of the race to become 2026/27 UEFA Nations League top scorer.

Top scorers 3 Erling Haaland (Norway)

3 Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) 2 Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

2 João Félix (Portugal)

2 Mexx Meerdink (Netherlands) ﻿

2 Leo Walta (Finland)﻿

Haaland followed up his Matchday 1 double against Denmark by scoring for Norway against Portugal, while Palermo striker Pohjanpalo hit a hat-trick in his side's 7-0 win against San Marino.

Lurking just behind them in the rankings are four players on two goals. Mexx Meerdink produced a double in the Netherlands' 2-1 defeat of Serbia on Matchday 2 and João Félix scored in each of Portugal's first two fixtures.

Two other players each struck twice on Matchday 1: Switzerland's Zeki Amdouni, who shone in a 3-0 win in North Macedonia and Pohjanpalo's team-mate Leo Walta, who was at the double against San Marino.

Full top scorer rankings

Who has scored a hat-trick in the 2026/27 Nations League?

Pohjanpalo's treble was the sole hat-trick on Matchday 1. In the 2024/25 edition, there were seven hat-tricks throughout the tournament.

Joel Pohjanpalo (San Marino 0-7 Finland, 26/09/2026)

Who has the most assists in the 2026/27 Nations League?

2 Zachary Athekame (Switzerland)

2 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

2 Adrian Svanbäck (Finland)

Full assists list

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

Viktor Gyökeres was the Nations League's top scorer in 2024/25 TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

2024/25: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 9

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2024/25: Kylian Mbappé (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 2

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3