2026/27 Nations League top scorers: Zeki Amdouni, Erling Haaland, Joel Pohjanpalo, Lamine Yamal

Switzerland's Zeki Amdouni and Spain's Lamine Yamal have joined Norway's Erling Haaland and Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo at the front of the race to become 2026/27 UEFA Nations League top scorer.

Top scorers 3 Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

3 Erling Haaland (Norway)

3 Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland)

3 Lamine Yamal (Spain) 2 João Félix (Portugal)

2 Anthony Gordon (England)

2 Andri Gudjohnsen (Iceland)

2 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

2 Harry Kane (England)

2 Nikola Krstović (Montenegro)

2 Mexx Meerdink (Netherlands) ﻿

2 Leo Walta (Finland)﻿

Haaland followed up his Matchday 1 double against Denmark by scoring for Norway against Portugal on Sunday, while Palermo striker Pohjanpalo hit a hat-trick in his side's 7-0 win against San Marino.

Yamal, meanwhile, followed up a Matchday 1 goal against England with two in a 4-1 success against Croatia in Seville. Amdouni, meanwhile, struck twice in North Macedonia on Matchday 1 then hit Switzerland's third in Scotland on Tuesday.

Lurking just behind them in the rankings are eight players on two goals. England's Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane, Portugal's João Félix, Iceland's Andri Gudjohnsen, Nikola Krstović of Montenegro and Sweden striker Viktor Gyökeres (the 2024/25 top scorer) all registered in each of their teams' first two fixtures.

Mexx Meerdink struck both goals in the Netherlands' 2-1 defeat of Serbia on Matchday 2 while Pohjanpalo's Finland team-mate Leo Walta struck twice against San Marino.

Full top scorer rankings

Who has scored a hat-trick in the 2026/27 Nations League?

Pohjanpalo's treble was the sole hat-trick on Matchday 1. In the 2024/25 edition, there were seven hat-tricks throughout the tournament.

Joel Pohjanpalo (San Marino 0-7 Finland, 26/09/2026)

Who has the most assists in the 2026/27 Nations League?

2 Zachary Athekame (Switzerland)

2 Álex Baena (Spain)

2 Esmir Bajraktarević (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

2 Rei Manaj (Albania)

2 Dan Ndoye (Swizterland)

2 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

2 Ivan Perišić (Croatia)

2 Adrian Svanbäck (Finland)

Full assists list

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

Viktor Gyökeres was the Nations League's top scorer in 2024/25 TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

2024/25: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 9

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2024/25: Kylian Mbappé (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 2

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3