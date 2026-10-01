2026/27 Nations League top scorers: Zeki Amdouni, João Félix, Erling Haaland, Troy Parrott, Joel Pohjanpalo, Lamine Yamal

Portugal's João Félix and Republic of Ireland's Troy Parrott are the latest players to reach three goals at the front of the race to become 2026/27 UEFA Nations League top scorer.

Top scorers 3 Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

3 João Félix (Portugal)

3 Erling Haaland (Norway)

3 Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland)

3 Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland)

3 Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Erling Haaland followed up his Matchday 1 double against Denmark by scoring for Norway against Portugal on Sunday, while Palermo striker Joel Pohjanpalo hit a hat-trick in his side's 7-0 win against San Marino.

Lamine Yamal struck once on Matchday 1 against England and twice in a 4-1 success against Croatia in Seville, while Zeki Amdouni scored twice in North Macedonia on Matchday 1 then hit Switzerland's third in Scotland on Tuesday.

Parrott joined the group on three goals thanks to his Matchday 3 double against Austria with João Félix becoming the last name in the list having scored in all three of Portugal's matches to date.

Full top scorer rankings

Who has scored a hat-trick in the 2026/27 Nations League?

Pohjanpalo's treble was the sole hat-trick on Matchday 1. In the 2024/25 edition, there were seven hat-tricks throughout the tournament.

Joel Pohjanpalo (San Marino 0-7 Finland, 26/09/2026)

Who has the most assists in the 2026/27 Nations League?

3 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

2 Zachary Athekame (Switzerland)

2 Álex Baena (Spain)

2 Esmir Bajraktarević (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

2 Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark)

2 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

2 Rei Manaj (Albania)

2 Dan Ndoye (Switzerland)

2 Ivan Perišić (Croatia)

2 Adrian Svanbäck (Finland)

2 Patrick Wimmer (Austria)

Full assists list

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

Viktor Gyökeres was the Nations League's top scorer in 2024/25 TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

2024/25: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 9

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2024/25: Kylian Mbappé (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 2

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3