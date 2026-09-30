UEFA Nations League: Edin Džeko concludes Bosnia and Herzegovina career against Sweden

Edin Džeko will play his final international match when Bosnia and Herzegovina host Sweden on UEFA Nations League Matchday 3, bringing an end to a storied international career that began in June 2007.

We celebrate Džeko's international achievements, take a look at his standout UEFA Nations League goals and see what the “Dijamant” (Diamond) says about his international retirement.

Edin Džeko's key international achievements

With 151 appearances and 73 goals before Friday's match, Džeko is Bosnia and Herzegovina's all-time record holder in both categories; he made his debut in a 3-2 home win against Türkiye on 2 June 2007, marking the occasion with a goal.

Džeko helped Bosnia and Herzegovina qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2014 and captained his side at the finals during their second appearance this summer.

His 73 goals places Džeko seventh among Europe's top international scorers.

Džeko has nine goals and five assists in 19 Nations League appearances.

Watch Edin Džeko's Nations League goals

Great Edin Džeko Nations League goals

Edin Džeko on his international retirement

"Nothing in my career can compare with the pride I felt every time I put on that jersey. Nothing. It was my childhood dream, a dream I carried with me on each of the 151 matches when I had the honour of representing my country on the football pitch. I was always just as proud to wear it as I was the first time.

"Almost 20 years have passed since that match against Türkiye. A lot has changed since then, and I have changed too, but my love for this jersey never has. Now I feel the time has come for me to step away. If I have reached the age of 40 with the national team, it is because I gave everything I had.

"Playing for my country has been the most emotional privilege football has ever given me. Qualifying for our first World Cup in 2014 remains one of the happiest moments of my life as a footballer. The emotions I felt that night after the goal against Wales, and then in Zenica against Italy in March, will stay in my heart forever. Seeing my people celebrating in the streets of our cities was another incredible gift that football gave me.

Edin Džeko and team-mates celebrate qualification for the 2026 World Cup UEFA via Getty Images

"There will be time to thank everyone who has been by my side and supported me throughout this wonderful journey. For now, I just want you to be there that night against Sweden, so that we can share one more emotion together.

"Because every one of these incredible moments was something we experienced together. And that is exactly how I want to experience my final night in the national team jersey: with all of you by my side, wearing the jersey I have loved since I was a boy and which I will love for the rest of my life."

What Edin Džeko's coach and team-mates say

Sergej Barbarez, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach: "The plan was to have four or six points by the time we faced Sweden, and then go for all three points against Sweden with Edin. There’ll be euphoria throughout the country for the next four or five days, but we deserve it. We’ll stay focused, and we’re going for the win against Sweden."

Esmir Bajraktarević, Bosnia and Herzegovina forward: "Edin Džeko was my idol when I was a kid, and we’ll give everything we have against Sweden for him and for Bosnia and Herzegovina."

Ivan Bašić, Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder: "Sweden is next, and it’ll be a great honour for us to be part of the match in which Edin Džeko says farewell."