UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 preview: Unbeaten Greece and perfect Portugal return to action
Thursday, November 12, 2026
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The key players and storylines to watch on UEFA Nations League Matchday 5, including Florian Wirtz, Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyökeres.
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Unbeaten Greece and perfect Portugal return to League A action as Matchday 5 continues.
We pick out the key storylines and players to watch.
What to look out for in every League A match
Remaining League A fixtures
Friday 13 November
A2 Netherlands vs Greece
A2 Serbia vs Germany
Saturday 14 November
A4 Norway vs Wales (18:00)
A4 Portugal vs Denmark
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
Two-goal Mexx Meerdink impressed in September and October though Xavi Hernández has a wider range of striking options at his disposal this time with the return from injury of Donyell Malen and Brian Brobbey. Roma forward Malen has scored 14 goals in 12 appearances this season, including four in the Champions League, leaving Xavi with a happy headache as he picks his team to face Greece.
Sticking to the theme of strikers, Greece forward Tasos Douvikas is a week removed from his hat-trick in Como's record-equalling Champions League win at Lens. Douvikas is one of several attacking talents Ivan Jovanović can call upon as Greece build on an undefeated record in Group A2, which includes a 2-2 draw against Netherlands in Thessaloniki.
Aleksandar Mitrović is back from injury, equipping Serbia with the one of the all-time highest scorers in this competition and providing encouragement as Veljko Paunović's charges aim for their first points. They were not far off against Netherlands in their last outing – a 2-1 away defeat – and performed well. Captain Dušan Tadić said: "It was very nice to see how we managed things as a team."
Germany's only win so far under Jürgen Klopp came against Serbia in October, Florian Wirtz starring in a 2-0 victory brimming with characteristic Klopp intensity. "We started like maniacs," the Germany coach said. "Counter-pressing was through the roof, we were playing football in tight spaces."
Erling Haaland moved further clear as the Nations League's all-time top scorer with three goals in the first window, taking his overall tally to a typically prolific 22 in 20 games. Creator-in-chief Martin Ødegaard was tied with Jude Bellingham for the most assists (four) after four matches.
Wales made history when these sides met in Cardiff in October, goals from Daniel James and Neco Williams inspiring their first-ever League A win. Wales coach Craig Bellamy highlighted an "identity meeting" in the makings of that strong performance and is boosted by the return of playmaker Harry Wilson for these November fixtures.
A new era has well and truly dawned for confirmed quarter-finalists Portugal following the international retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo. Key to their attacking play under Jorge Jesus are Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix, who each count three goals through four matches and were on target in October’s 4-2 win in Copenhagen.
Denmark moved to six points with a victory in Wales on Matchday 4 thanks to match winner Rasmus Højlund, who scored three of their seven goals from Matchday 1 to 4. "He's been outstanding for a long time for us," coach Brian Riemer said of his No9. The Denmark coach ranks Portugal as outstanding too, saying after Matchday 3: "They did a great job here at Parken and showed that they are world class."
What to look out for in League B
League B fixtures
Friday 13 November
B1 Scotland vs North Macedonia
B1 Slovenia vs Switzerland
Saturday 14 November
B3 Kosovo vs Israel (15:00)
B2 Georgia vs Hungary (18:00)
B2 Northern Ireland vs Ukraine
B3 Austria vs Republic of Ireland
B4 Romania vs Poland
B4 Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
Storylines and players to watch
- Switzerland are the only team with a perfect four wins from four in League B. Standout attacking contributions have come from Zeki Amdouni (three goals, one assist) and Dan Ndoye (two goals, three assists) while the defence has conceded only one goal.
- Northern Ireland are the only team yet to concede in the 2026/27 Nations League, Pierce Charles' penalty save from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on Matchday 1 helping them achieve that record.
- Robert Lewandowski became the fifth-oldest scorer in Nations League history when he scored a hat-trick against Romania on Matchday 3.
- Viktor Gyökeres aims to extend his Nations League record seven-game scoring streak as Sweden host Bosnia and Herzegovina.
- Four of the Republic of Ireland's six goals have been scored by Troy Parrott, including a memorable solo effort against Austria on Matchday 3.
What to look out for in League C
Remaining League C fixtures
Friday 13 November
C3 Moldova vs Kazakhstan (18:00)
C3 Slovakia vs Faroe Islands
C4 Bulgaria vs Iceland
C4 Luxembourg vs Estonia
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
- Faroe Islands have drawn all four of their matches so far. They are the only team who Slovakia have failed to beat, the pair drawing 1-1 in Tórshavn on Matchday 3.
- Slovakia defender Milan Škriniar (374) completed more passes than any other player between Matchdays 1 and 4.
What to look out for in League D
League D fixtures
Friday 13 November
D1 Andorra vs Gibraltar
D2 Liechtenstein vs Azerbaijan
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
- Andorra and Gibraltar played out a goalless draw when they met in September. Both sides are chasing their first win.
- The Baku meeting between Azerbaijan and Liechtenstein also finished goalless. Leaders in Group D2, Azerbaijan have kept two clean sheets in three matches.