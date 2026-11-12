UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 preview: Unbeaten Greece and perfect Portugal return to action

Two-goal Mexx Meerdink impressed in September and October though Xavi Hernández has a wider range of striking options at his disposal this time with the return from injury of Donyell Malen and Brian Brobbey. Roma forward Malen has scored 14 goals in 12 appearances this season, including four in the Champions League, leaving Xavi with a happy headache as he picks his team to face Greece.

Sticking to the theme of strikers, Greece forward Tasos Douvikas is a week removed from his hat-trick in Como's record-equalling Champions League win at Lens. Douvikas is one of several attacking talents Ivan Jovanović can call upon as Greece build on an undefeated record in Group A2, which includes a 2-2 draw against Netherlands in Thessaloniki.